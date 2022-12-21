Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION FOR WILD'S SHAW
During last night's Sharks versus Wild matchup, Mason Shaw was ejected for kneeing San Jose forward Evgeny Svechnikov. After having a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Friday, it was determined the hit was worthy of a suspension. Shaw will be serving a two-game suspension for the incident,...
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER OVECHKIN TIES GORDIE HOWE FOR SECOND ALL-TIME FOR GOALS IN NHL HISTORY
Alexander Ovechkin has done it. The 37-year-old has tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list with 801. The goal came late in the first period of Washington's game on Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Ovechkin skated into the Jets' zone and received a drop pass from Dylan Strome. He then fired the puck past Jets goaltender David Rittich to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.
markerzone.com
NHL REPORTEDLY RETURNING TO SWEDEN FOR 2023 GLOBAL SERIES
According to ESPN insider Kevin Weekes, there is a good chance that National Hockey League will be returning to Sweden for the 2023 edition of the Global Series. "Although not final & situation remains fluid ,I'm told there's a good chance that Sweden could be included as one of the host countries for @NHL Global Series games next season." Weekes said in a tweet on Friday.
markerzone.com
WILD'S SHAW EARNS HEARING W/ PLAYER SAFETY FOR KNEEING (VIDEO)
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has summoned Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw to a hearing on Friday. Shaw was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov on Thursday:. A hearing from Player Safety opens the door for a suspension, which...
markerzone.com
MARK SCHEIFELE GIVEN UNSPORTSMANLIKE PENALTY FOR SHOOTING PUCK AT A REF (VIDEO)
After a very close icing call that could have gone other way, Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele let his frustrations get the best of him. Scheifele thought he beat out the icing call, but ultimately, the play was blown dead and the Jets forward then fired the puck in the direction of the referee, resulting in a two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.
markerzone.com
CAPITALS PROVIDE UPDATE ON JOHN CARLSON'S CONDITION FOLLOWING TERRIFYING INCIDENT
The Washington Capitals have issued the following update on defenseman John Carlson's condition after he was struck by a Brendan Dillon slapshot on Friday night:. "#Caps John Carlson was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation following his injury during the third period of Friday's game vs. WPG. Carlson was discharged from the hospital earlier today and remains under the care of team medical personnel. He is out indefinitely."
markerzone.com
HURRICANES CAPTAIN JORDAN STAAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN CAROLINA BEYOND THE 2022-23 SEASON
Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal is in the final year of a massive ten-year contract he signed with the team a decade ago and is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st. But the team wants Staal to remain in Carolina and it's expected that the 34-year-old...
markerzone.com
TIMOTHY LILJEGREN CROSS-CHECKS FLYERS' TIPPETT IN THE SIDE OF THE HEAD (VIDEO)
At a critical point of Thursday's matinee featuring the Flyers and the Maple Leafs, Toronto defenseman Timothy Liljegren took a foolish penalty. Leading 4-3 with 1:10 to go, Liljegren cross-checked Owen Tippett in the side of the head but was charged with an interference minor. Puzzling enough was the brand...
markerzone.com
CANADA NAMES THEIR ROSTER FOR THE 2022 SPENGLER CUP
With the 2022 Spengler Cup to get underway on December 26th, Hockey Canada finally released their roster for the tournament. Among those on the roster are former NHLers Brett Connolly, David Desharnais, Cody Eakin, Tyler Ennis, Daniel Winnik. Canada's roster also has nine American Hockey League players, including Montreal Canadiens prospect/former first-round pick, Nicolas Beaudin.
markerzone.com
A LOOK AT THE TOP-15 TRADE CANDIDATES LEADING UP TO MARCH 3RD'S DEADLINE
The National Hockey League is currently on their holiday break and games will resume for the unofficial second-half of the season on Tuesday, December 27th. Trade action will likely pick up in the weeks ahead and rumours will circulate, as they do, leading up to the NHL's deadline, which this season is Friday, March 3rd.
