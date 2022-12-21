ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ksl.com

Former USC, Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis commits to BYU football

PROVO — Not long after multi-year BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall declared for the NFL draft, the Cougars brought in another multi-year Power Five starter to fill out the quarterback room. Former Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis will transfer to BYU for his final season of college eligibility, a return...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Streaking teams collide when BYU basketball hosts Weber State

PROVO — A lot has changed in a week, and that's just BYU basketball's next opponent. Around this time last week, Weber State men's basketball had one win over a Division I opponent, a 77-67 victory over Abilene Christian surrounded by two losses on either side of the encounter before heading into a road trip to Cal Poly and regional rival Utah State.
PROVO, UT
upr.org

Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate

Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident

PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature

PROVO — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson's resignation.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah County motorists face a rough Friday morning drive

PROVO — Less than 1/16 of an inch of snow contributed to more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 between Orem and Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involving multiple vehicles blocked more than half of the freeway, with cars facing backward...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

2 women hospitalized following shooting at Payson home

PAYSON — Two women were hospitalized Thursday with injuries suffered during a shooting in Payson. Police were sent to a home at 532 W. Saddlebrook Drive about 2 p.m. following a call from a woman who said there was an individual in her house and she had been shot in the leg.
PAYSON, UT
TownLift

Bout Time Pub & Grub closes

PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need

SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap

SALT LAKE CITY — Five unsheltered people have died on Salt Lake City's streets over the past couple of days amid freezing temperatures, state and city officials confirmed Tuesday. The incidents prompted an emergency declaration from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to increase additional capacity at area homeless...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Missing endangered man found unharmed

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man considered missing and endangered in South Salt Lake has been found safe, police say. Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen in South Salt Lake around 6 a.m. Thursday, police said in a Facebook post Friday morning. Police asked for anyone with information about his location to contact them.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

