Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Have Fun With Holiday Photo Filters: ‘You’re Going to Love This’

 4 days ago
Feeling festive! Khloé Kardashian and daughter True took to social media to get in the holiday spirit with a few festive photo filters.

The Good American founder, 38, posted a series of videos of the 4-year-old playing with Christmas lenses via her Snapchat Story on Tuesday, December 20.

In one clip, True can be seen dancing with one of Santa’s elves inside Kardashian’s home gym. “He’s dancing with you! True, you’re going to love this,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author can be heard saying from behind the camera.

In various other videos, True, who Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson , sings a silly song while dressed as a marshmallow floating in hot chocolate and sleds down a hill on a giant waffle.

While the social media upload was meant for fun, the Kardashians star has often gotten candid about her journey as a mom with her fans. On December 4, the reality star showed a glimpse of life with her son — whom she welcomed with Thompson, 31, in August via surrogate — and brought light to one of the less pleasant aspects of raising a little one.

“It comes with the territory,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of herself covered in baby spit-up . “Mom life.”

While the Kocktails With Khloé alum has yet to publicly reveal the name of her baby boy, the infant's birth was chronicled during a September episode of her Hulu series. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Kardashian explained during a confessional interview. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

Kardashian and the NBA star decided to h ave a second child together in November 2021 before news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing the NBA player for child support. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the fitness model welcomed son Theo — who recently celebrated his 1st birthday — that month.

During a June episode of The Kardashians , the California native explained that she and Thompson were secretly dating when they decided to have their second child, but she didn’t find out about Nichols’ paternity suit until the rest of the world did.

In October, an insider exclusively told Us that Kardashian is keeping her baby’s name close to the vest . However, the TV personality said that True’s hints about her brother’s moniker were to be taken with a grain of salt. “My daughter says his name is Snowy, and it’s not Snowy,” the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum explained during an October episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show . “I swear she does things to sort of, like, mess with me, but his name is not Snowy.”

Though True can’t be trusted regarding her sibling’s name, an insider told Us that same month that the little girl enjoys having another child in the house. “True is loving being a big sister,” the source said at the time. “And Khloé is thrilled with her family.”

While the Revenge Body host loves being a mom of two, she told Kelly Clarkson in October that she was done having children.  “I [have] one of both and I think I’m good,” she shared. “Shop is closed.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Kardashian and True’s festive family fun:

