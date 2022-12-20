ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Peloton Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) slid by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $11.36 at 2022-12-15, to $8.81 at 12:06 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Peloton’s...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Is 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 16.15% in 5 sessions from $0.28 at 16.15, to $0.32 at 12:58 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.19% to $10,456.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Nikola Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped by a staggering 20.66% in 10 sessions from $2.14 at 2022-12-15, to $2.58 at 12:18 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Palladium Futures Is 7% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.53% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Friday, 23 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,744.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1436, 99.99% below its average volume of 5510143118.62. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $16 at 19.94, to $19.19 at 11:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
FLORIDA STATE
NYSE FANG Is 19% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 19.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 23 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,390.39. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.25% up from its 52-week low and 1.36% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Jumps By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Friday, 23 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,030.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12365, 99.99% below its average volume of 11915516663.11. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Thursday, 22 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.414% up from its 52-week low and 10.017% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Coffee Futures Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 7.04% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:55 EST on Friday, 23 December, Coffee (KC) is $168.80. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 210, 98.76% below its average volume of 16967.32. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
IBOVESPA Up By 6% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 6% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,031.98. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.45% up from its 52-week low and 10.36% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Gevo Already 10% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Gevo‘s pre-market value is already 10.23% up. Gevo’s last close was $1.76, 72.06% below its 52-week high of $6.30. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Gevo (GEVO) dropping 3.3% to $1.76. NASDAQ dropped 2.18% to $10,476.12,...
COLORADO STATE
Texas Roadhouse And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Ambev (ABEV), Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN), MEDIFAST (MED) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
KANSAS STATE
CBOE Down Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.37% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.23. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6.1% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.01 and 12.63% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.30.
NASDAQ Composite Falls By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 23 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,387.99. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 633879416, 89.89% below its average volume of 6274161342.95. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock 11.53% Up On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Cliffs Natural Resources jumping 11.53% to $16.88 on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.97% to $15,071.44, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
MICHIGAN STATE

