Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Peloton Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) slid by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $11.36 at 2022-12-15, to $8.81 at 12:06 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Peloton’s...
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Is 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 16.15% in 5 sessions from $0.28 at 16.15, to $0.32 at 12:58 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.19% to $10,456.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Nikola Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped by a staggering 20.66% in 10 sessions from $2.14 at 2022-12-15, to $2.58 at 12:18 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 7% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.53% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Friday, 23 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,744.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1436, 99.99% below its average volume of 5510143118.62. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $16 at 19.94, to $19.19 at 11:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
via.news
NYSE FANG Is 19% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 19.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 23 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,390.39. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.25% up from its 52-week low and 1.36% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Platinum Futures Jumps By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Friday, 23 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,030.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12365, 99.99% below its average volume of 11915516663.11. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Thursday, 22 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.414% up from its 52-week low and 10.017% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Lakeland Financial Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN), Mitek Systems (MITK), W.W. Grainger (GWW) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Coffee Futures Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 7.04% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:55 EST on Friday, 23 December, Coffee (KC) is $168.80. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 210, 98.76% below its average volume of 16967.32. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
IBOVESPA Up By 6% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 6% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,031.98. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.45% up from its 52-week low and 10.36% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
IQIYI And Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are iQIYI, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, and Inseego Corp.. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 iQIYI...
via.news
Gevo Already 10% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Gevo‘s pre-market value is already 10.23% up. Gevo’s last close was $1.76, 72.06% below its 52-week high of $6.30. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Gevo (GEVO) dropping 3.3% to $1.76. NASDAQ dropped 2.18% to $10,476.12,...
via.news
Texas Roadhouse And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Ambev (ABEV), Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN), MEDIFAST (MED) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
CBOE Down Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.37% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.23. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6.1% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.01 and 12.63% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.30.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Falls By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 23 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,387.99. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 633879416, 89.89% below its average volume of 6274161342.95. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, TPG Specialty Lending, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNCP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) 34.56 -0.13% 15.63% 2022-12-11...
via.news
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., CHS, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), CHS (CHSCL), Boston Properties (BXP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 12.50 -2.34% 10.24% 2022-12-18 01:12:11. 2 CHS (CHSCL) 25.57 -0.31% 7.31% 2022-12-19...
via.news
Gevo And Xenetic Biosciences On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Gevo, HomeAway, and Virgin Galactic. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
via.news
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock 11.53% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Cliffs Natural Resources jumping 11.53% to $16.88 on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.97% to $15,071.44, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
Comments / 0