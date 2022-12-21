Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs police find snow-covered dead homeless man
Pueblo Rescue Mission offering Christmas dinner
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--On Christmas Day, the Pueblo Rescue Mission is offering a Christmas dinner for anyone in need. They will be serving turkey, ham, and dessert. Officials with the Pueblo Rescue Misson said the holiday sometimes feels like just another day for those experiencing homelessness. "For them, it's just Sunday....
1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead and at least one other was hospitalized following sub-zero temperatures in Colorado Springs this week. According to Colorado Springs police, a transient man was found dead in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. The road is near N. Academy Boulevard and E. Platte Avenue.
Sisterly love and a taste of home at a country classic | Craving Colorado
COLORADO CITY • A Tuesday afternoon finds the sisters in their restaurant with flutes of Champagne. “We’re celebrating!” declares Paula Williams. She and Jamie DeVencenty are celebrating nothing in particular — nothing besides being together at their favorite place, which is indeed worth celebrating. They only wish the third sister behind Three Sisters Tavern and Grill were here.
Man died while searching for warmth in sub-zero temps, Colorado Springs PD says
Colorado Springs police believe a man died trying to find warmth in the sub-zero temperatures Thursday.
Check Out Entire Neighborhood Eerily Abandoned in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. You hear about abandoned buildings or abandoned homes, even abandoned businesses all the time, but it's seldom you come across an entire neighborhood that has been abandoned.
Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
Here's where Coloradans are most likely to 'spot Santa' this holiday season
It's almost time for Old St. Nick to make his trip around the globe, and according to a data analysis by Decluttr.com, residents living in a certain Colorado city have the one of the best chances to spot his sleigh. A recent list from the website has named Colorado Springs...
Young boy calls 911 after fire sparks in Cimarron Hills home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews across southern Colorado battled a home fire in the Cimarron Hills area. Chief Andrew York with Cimarron Hills Fire Department tells 11 News the fire sparked around noon on White Mountain Drive. This is in the eastern part of Colorado Springs. As fire crews...
Firefighters respond to house fire south of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in downtown Colorado Springs Friday afternoon. This happened on south Sierra Madre street. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News it was caused by chimney remnants being set on the home’s front porch. Lt. Andrew Cooper with CSFD tells...
Who Were the AdAmAn Club’s Frozen Five?
This New Year’s Eve at the stroke of midnight, turn your eyes upward to the summit of Pikes Peak. If the skies are clear, you’ll see the glitter and pop of fireworks launched by the AdAmAn Club, preserving a long-standing Colorado Springs tradition. “The mountain is a beacon...
Stolen Christmas gifts, drugs found in stolen car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Stolen Christmas gifts and drugs were found in a stolen car just a few days before Christmas. Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department contacted a stolen, red Toyota Tundra near North Carefree and Powers. Police say the driver, 34-year-old Tiffany Nelson, was in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against the alleged Club Q shooter was dismissed Aug. 11, the 22-year-old’s mother was elated. The next day, Laura Voepel took Anderson Aldrich to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate. “He was a free man,”...
1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally shot early Christmas Eve morning. Officers were called to Rusty Nail Point off Chelton and Hancock Expressway on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They were told over the phone that a gun had gone off in a home and one person had been hit. The reported shooter was still at the house when police pulled up.
Man found dead in freezing temps near Citadel Mall
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed one person died and another was hospitalized as a result of the dangerously cold temperatures that hit Southern Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 23. In response to an inquiry by FOX21 News, a spokesperson for CSPD confirmed that officers with the Sand Creek division found […]
Pueblo family-owned business continues Christmas gift drive in honor of beloved son
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- At a Pueblo restaurant sits a mountain of presents, wrapped and ready to go for children in need. This act of holiday goodwill is all done in honor of a man who died more than 15 years ago when a drunk driver hit him. Taustin Chavez was just 19 years old The post Pueblo family-owned business continues Christmas gift drive in honor of beloved son appeared first on KRDO.
COLD CASE: Who killed Greg Carter?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a homicide that left a man dead in a hospital 13 years ago in 2009. 43-year-old Greg Carter was being treated at a hospital for a traumatic brain injury possibly caused by a beer bottle, according to CSPD. Medical staff had removed glass […]
Missing Colorado Springs teen found safe, back with family
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Emori has been found safe!. PREVIOUS (7:30 a.m.): Loved ones of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help bringing her home. A family friend tells 11 News that with the incoming arctic front, they are incredibly concerned for 15-year-old...
Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
Warming Shelters across Southern Colorado
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Due to the heavy winter storm moving across Southern Colorado, many cities and counties have opened warming shelters for people needing help. Springs Rescue Mission and RJ Montgomery Center in Colorado Springs have beds available for those that need them. The Sanctuary Church, operated by the...
