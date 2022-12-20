Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.3 MNC
South Bend named Indiana’s 75th Broadband Ready Community
South Bend has been named Indiana’s 75th Broadband Ready Community. The program was started to encourage communities to invest in infrastructure to make broadband easier to include. The Indiana Broadband Office approved South Bend, after they adopted a Broadband Ready Community ordinance. Northwest Indiana Business Magazine reports that about...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Party Chairman Aims to Reverse Slide
(La Porte County, IN) - Democrats in LaPorte County have a new leader who hopes to end the struggles of local party candidates in recent elections. Angie Henzman, 38, of Trail Creek was elected party chairman during a caucus of democrat precinct committeepersons countywide on December 14th. She narrowly defeated Julie Sinclair of LaPorte.
abc57.com
South Bend Police reporting whiteout conditions on Mayflower, Jackson
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is reporting whiteout conditions on Mayflower and Jackson roads Friday night. Police are requesting residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
WNDU
Officials give winter storm update in South Bend, St. Joseph County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
WNDU
City of South Bend announces holiday schedule for trash pickup
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. City offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Therefore, pickup will be delayed by one day each over...
warricknews.com
Lake County Commissioners bypass sheriff's jail contracts amid pending lawsuit
CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners is continuing to take no action on contracts inked by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. that specifically pertain to the Lake County Jail. Commissioners Mike Repay, D-Hammond, and Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, opted Wednesday to neither approve nor disapprove purchasing proposals for...
abc57.com
Train service to, from South Bend Airport temporarily suspended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Train service to and from the South Bend International Airport and Hudson Lake is temporarily suspended on Friday due to weather. All South Shore Line trains and buses are experiencing delays.
95.3 MNC
Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend
The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
hometownnewsnow.com
Vote by Striking Workers Tomorrow
(La Porte, IN) - Striking workers in La Porte will vote on a new contract proposal on Friday. The nearly 200 employees are from Monosol, which operates a film production plant at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park on the city’s east side. The workers, who are members of the...
abc57.com
Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
WANE-TV
WATCH: South Bend Police save Christmas
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story. In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our...
abc57.com
Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
max983.net
Marshall County Highway Department Superintendent Provides Update to Commissioners
The Marshall County Commissioners heard from Highway Department Superintendent Jason Peters on upcoming projects. He explained that the first round of INDOT’s Community Crossings Matching Grant projects for 2023 is coming up in January. The commissioners asked Peters to put together a list and then include a list of additional paving projects just like he did at the beginning of 2022. Peters commented that it does maximize the county’s funding for such projects.
95.3 MNC
Indiana Toll Road, I-94 in southwest Michigan closed due to crashes
In Indiana, the toll road has been the source of trouble throughout the day. At 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the westbound lanes were closed at MM 62.5 due to a crash. During the early morning hours on Friday, the eastbound lanes were closed through most of LaPorte County, which remains under a Travel Warning.
95.3 MNC
Goshen Health System employees honored
Goshen Health System employees were honored. It was for their work throughout the pandemic. Indiana State Representative, Joana King, came to Goshen hospital to celebrate the health care workers, who kept the hospital running, including cleaning crews, cafeteria workers, medical teams, and more. The workers were presented with two plaques...
WNDU
Blizzard conditions in Berrien County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
abc57.com
Man, dog injured in morning shooting on Huey Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- One male is injured and a dog is hurt from a shooting on the 2200 block of North Huey Street. The South Bend Police Department was called out around 7 a.m. A male was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital in stable...
WNDU
Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
Comments / 0