Holiday closings
PRESCOTT – With Christmas upon us also brings holiday closings. The City of Prescott and Nevada County will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. There will be no trash pickup on these days. Trash pickup will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27, with all routes and schedules a day behind.
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Thursday, December 8. Lonnie Berry, 40, Magnolia, failure to appear. Pierre Robinson, 33, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree.
Nance’s kindergarten class writes to Santa
Merry Christmas! Are you and your elves busy getting ready for the holidays? My family sure is! How is the North Pole? We are a little cold this morning in Prescott, Arkansas. We do not have snow though. We wanted to write you a little note, telling you one thing each of us would like for Christmas this year.
SWEPCO working to restore power after overnight outages
Outages have been reported in the Texarkana area, with SWEPCO working early Friday morning to restore power to customers. SWEPCO has a live outage map on their website where customers can check the status of their neighborhood to see when power is expected to be restored. Although the holidays are...
Recent Columbia County marriage licenses
Editor’s Note: The Columbia County Clerk’s Office has not issued any new marriage licenses since mid-October. The electronic filing system used by the county to issue and record the licenses was affected by a cyber attack against file servers operated by Apprentice Information Systems, which works with Columbia and many other Arkansas counties. Since mid-October, marrying couples have had to obtain licenses in neighboring counties that use different servers. The Clerk’s Office expects the problem to be fixed by January 1.
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating 2 Women on Santa’s Very Naughty List
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in identifying and locating two women who are allegedly accused of stealing from a woman at a local store earlier this month. According to a Facebook post from the TTPD back on Monday, December 5, a woman started to distract an elderly woman that was shopping at Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. While one woman was doing the distracting another woman was able to grab the victim's wallet out of her purse. It wasn't until the victim went to pay for her purchases that she realized her wallet was missing.
SWEPCO crews working to restore power caused by Winter Storm Elliott
SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. At...
Serial speeder getting nowhere fast in Columbia County Circuit Court
A classic rock song of the early 80s’ protested posted speed limits with a title, “I Can’t Drive 55.” A Columbia County man named Kendrick Sanders has been showing law enforcement he sometimes can’t even drive without going almost 100 or more miles per hour.
Former Sparkman man struck at Oaklawn crosswalk
A Benton man succumbed to injuries suffered from being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy Hot Springs street. Jason Reece Givens, 48, of Benton, died Sunday, Dec. 18, at CHI St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he was taken after being hit on the 2700 block of Central Avenue.
Margie McGuire
Margie Fern McGuire, age 71, of Glenwood, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at home with her family at her bedside. She was born on October 4, 1951, in Delight, AR. She was the daughter of Jack Wilson and Lolaphyrn Nolan Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents. On March 13, 1970, she married the true love of her life, Don Glynn McGuire. Together, they worked hard to build a life that they both loved.
Texarkana hardware store selling last-minute supplies for people to winterize homes
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The mad rush of those preparing for the next few days of extremely cold weather continued Thursday, Dec. 22. Texarkana hardware stores are working overtime trying to meet the demand. Thursday morning, a delivery truck arrived at General Supply Hardware in Texarkana, Texas bringing supplies to...
Thieves Steal Thousands From Elderly Texarkana Woman
Texarkana Police are looking for two suspects who stole about $3,000 from a woman who was shopping at the Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. The victim was unaware her wallet had been stolen from her purse until she went to pay for her merchandise. That was about a half hour after the theft. Police say the thieves had already made over $3,000 in purchases at two local stores with the woman’s credit cards. A picture of the suspects is on our website.
Hilliard’s first grade Santa letters
ROSSTON – These are Santa letters from Hilliard’s first grade class at NES. My name is Tyala. I am six years old. I wish I had a big house. I wish I had a dog. I wish I had a barbie house. Love,. Tyala. Dear Santa,. My name...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the...
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
Magnolia temperature will drop into single digits tonight, with below-zero wind chill
Forecasters say that the Magnolia area will experience its coldest night of the year tonight – one day into the official winter season. Columbia County and neighboring areas of South Arkansas and North Louisiana are presently under simultaneous warnings for a hard freeze, and advisories for wind chill, wind and winter weather.
Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union COVID-19 cases up
COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,508. Total Active Cases: 46. Up two since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases:...
Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids
CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
