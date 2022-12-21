Read full article on original website
Craig Kimbrel, Phillies Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $10M Contract
The Philadelphia Phillies have shored up their bullpen by signing right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year, $10 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Kimbrel will be reuniting with former Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in Philadelphia. Dombrowski worked for the Red Sox from 2015 to '19, and Kimbrel spent three seasons in Boston from 2016 to '18.
Report: Daulton Varsho Traded to Blue Jays from Diamondbacks for Gabriel Moreno, More
The Arizona Diamondbacks are trading outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays for top prospect Gabriel Moreno and more, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Arizona will also receive outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the deal, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Varsho, 26, spent the first three seasons of his...
MLB Rumors: Mets Concerned with Carlos Correa's Leg Injury amid $315M Contract
The New York Mets have expressed concerns with Carlos Correa's right leg injury following a physical examination, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes. Correa, who underwent surgery to repair a fractured right fibula and ligament damage in 2014, agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets after his 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell through following a failed physical.
Way-Too-Early Look at Top 25 MLB Free Agents of the 2023-24 Offseason
Now that the 2022-23 MLB free-agent market has been picked clean, it's time to start daydreaming about the players who are set to hit the open market next offseason. The headliner will be Shohei Ohtani, who has no peers regarding the way he impacts the game and his subsequent value on the open market. Given his skills in the batter's box and on the mound, a record-breaking contract would not be surprising in the least.
MLB Agents Project Shohei Ohtani Will Earn Over $500M on New Contract, Top Mike Trout
The 2022 MLB offseason has seen some massive contracts doled out to multiple players, but next winter will reportedly see a bank-breaking deal. Jon Heyman of the New York Post spoke to multiple agents who speculated that Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will earn a contract that exceeds his teammate Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million deal when he becomes a free agent in 2023. One agent even predicted that Ohtani will be given the first $500 million contract in MLB history.
MLB Exec Says 'Our Sport Feels Broken Now' After Steve Cohen, Mets' Spending Spree
The New York Mets have been spending more than any other team this offseason, but not everyone is happy about it. "Our sport feels broken now," a rival executive told Evan Drellich of The Athletic. "We've got somebody with three times the median payroll and has no care whatsoever for the long-term of any of these contracts, in terms of the risk associated with any of them. How exactly does this work? I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around it."
