A beautiful video of a snowball fight from 1896, in Lyon, France, is sure to warm your heart. In the video uploaded on Twitter, men, and women can be seen throwing snowballs at each other. Meanwhile, also trying to save themselves from the snowball attack. As a man on a cycle passes by, all their attention shifts to him and they all start throwing snowballs at him, he falls down. However, the snowballs don't stop hitting him and he hits a few back as well. Then he somehow picks up his bike and goes back to the way he came from. In the middle of this mayhem, two men standing near a street lamp can be seen watching all this from a distance.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO