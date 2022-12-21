Read full article on original website
San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings
The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
JX Truck Center-Gaylord Opening New Location, Expanding Services
JX Truck Center-Gaylord (Mich.) is scheduled to open its new, larger and fully modernized facility on Jan. 9, expanding its customer offerings to include service, parts, truck rental and leasing, and pre-owned truck sales, JX Enterprises recently announced. The newly renovated dealership is 11,625 sq. ft. and sits on five acres, providing ample truck and trailer parking. The new address is 1180 Milbocker Road, Gaylord, MI 49735, approximately three miles south of its current parts-only location and conveniently located just off Interstate 75. It will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Olmsted County, MN Board Approves 10-Year Solid Waste Management Plan
The Olmsted County Board announced that they have approved a 10-year solid waste management plan. The approved plan will serve as a roadmap to capture value from waste produced by the community. It enhances existing programs and paves the way toward a more sustainable future by implementing strategies that will achieve positive environmental, social, and economic outcomes.
BioCharger eliminates wood waste while recycling biomass
The Air Burners new BioCharger eliminates wood waste while recycling biomass, reducing black carbon emissions, and generating power onsite to recharge your electric vehicles, equipment, and power tools. Grinding wood waste and hauling it to landfills transfers the elimination problem from one place to another—it is inefficient fuel-wise, time-wise, and health-wise. Prolonged exposure and inhalation of wood dust are proven to cause cancer. Open burning is not the answer either. Emitting black carbon is the second biggest earth-damaging contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide according to the IPCC. The answer is the new Air Burners BioCharger. It eliminates wood waste while recycling biomass, reducing harmful black carbon emissions, and generating enough power to feed the onsite charging stations and recharge forklifts, excavators, chainsaws, lights, and more to keep business operations running at full speed. The BioCharger operates without any connection to an electrical power grid. It is portable and fully autonomous. The BioCharger is the environmentally friendly, cost-effective solution that charges batteries on site and is the direct result of a successful partnership with Volvo Construction Equipment and Rolls Royce. It keeps electric vehicles and equipment operating while eliminating wood waste cleanly and efficiently. The BioCharger will be available in early 2023. Air Burners, Inc. is celebrating its 25th year in business. Located in Palm City, FL, their mission has been to support the development of machinery to protect the environment and manage the forests against devastating wildfires. Air Burners machines have been tested and proven by environmental agencies like the U.S. EPA, the Department of Environment Canada, the Department of Environment Australia, and many others. For more information, visit www.airburners.com.
