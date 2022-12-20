In the Mausoleum of the First, there’s really a lot happening. A magical discharge makes the air look like ozone, weapons clash, players scream. A place that you know now is much more important to me. You’re supposed to detonate all the damn unstable cores! Is he stuttering? Can I speak Nazari? If you’re in a self-conscious proto-idiot listening to me, or am I talking to the damn floor that seems where youre most comfortable yet feels? You smile Your raid leader is back and in a slightly more good mood today than usual!

4 HOURS AGO