BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
Our Planet’s Future: Combatting Climate Change
2022 was another catastrophic year of extreme weather events fueled by climate change. NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff takes a look back at the impacts of those events and looks forward as the world rallies to fight climate change.Dec. 23, 2022.
Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.
Across the country, slick roads and white-out conditions are leaving a trail of car crashes and traffic pile-ups. The weather is not only wreaking havoc on travel but on electric grids, with more than a million without power and blackouts in several states.Dec. 24, 2022.
