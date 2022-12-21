ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve

Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
