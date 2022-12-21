Read full article on original website
Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve
Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
Christmas is God 'with us' in Bethlehem, and the New York Stock Exchange
There is something about Christmas that invites us to reflect back to a younger version of ourselves.
‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
Looking Out: Preserving posterior resting places for posterity
Everyone seems to have a favorite chair. Some people are even so graspingly jealous of their perches that they won’t let anyone else use it. Not me. If some visitor wants to sit in my chair, I allow it and only turn on the hidden electrodes if they don’t move within a minute....
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
