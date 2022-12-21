Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Big Island police seeking help locating California woman
Big Island police are seeking help from the public in locating a California woman. Heather A. Heathman, 42, has been reported missing. She was last seen in the North Kohala area. She was last seen on Saturday, November 5, 2022, wearing a white shirt with black and grey plaid pants.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Police outstanding warrants list for Dec. 23, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Dec. 23, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
kauainownews.com
Police seek help finding missing Big Island man who is known to visit Kaua‘i
Authorities renew their request for the public’s assistance in locating Gary Silva-Evangelista, who was reported missing. Thirty-one-year-old Silva-Evangelista has not been seen or heard from by his family since 2019. He has been known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas of Hawai‘i Island, as well as the Island of Kaua‘i.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Artist Wyland seeks help from community to find his car, put 2 thieves behind bars
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high-profile victim is calling on the community to help put two thieves behind bars. Filled with the holiday spirit Wyland, the artist, has been on a giving spree. He donated an original painting for the Eddie Aikau big wave event at Waimea to the Aikau family.
19 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 12 through Dec. 18.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Speed is a factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Kahaluu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kahaluu Thursday afternoon, Honolulu police said. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near Kamehameha Highway and Hunaahi Place. Authorities said the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Kamehameha Highway when he lost control and veered off the road, slamming...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the missing woman killed in a shark attack off Maui. The victim was 60-year-old Kristine Allen of Bellingham, Wash., according to several media reports. Allen worked a massage therapist and life coach. RELATED COVERAGE:. In her last Facebook post, Allen said she had...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD administrations of opioid overdose antidote soar amid fentanyl’s rise on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the past six months, Honolulu police have administered more Narcan than all the other police departments in Hawaii combined, new data shows. The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Footage from police body worn cameras underscore the power of the antidote. In one...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community holds vigil to honor 3 victims lost in medical transport crash off Maui
Authorities said Magellan Avenue is closed between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street. Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. Updated: 49 minutes ago. |. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three. Loved...
KITV.com
Second crew member in downed Maui Hawaii Life Flight identified; vigils honor their service
A second crewmember onboard the Maui medic flight that went down last week has been identified. In a Hawaii Life Flight Facebook post, family identified Gabriel Camacho as the flight paramedic on board the missing plane. By KITV Web Staff.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HART: Portion of rail on track to open in 2023, but construction ongoing in Kalihi
Travelers across much of the eastern United States were bracing Thursday for one of the most treacherous Christmas weekends in decades. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH closes Maui food truck after spotting over 20 cockroaches during inspection
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
mauinow.com
Big Island vigil held in honor of fallen Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew that went missing off Maui
As the sun set Thursday, Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew and members of the Big Island community gathered at Old Kona Airport Beach Park to say goodbye to a flight nurse, a paramedic and a pilot. The three crew members went missing after their medical transport aircraft apparently crashed on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui
Authorities said Magellan Avenue is closed between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street. Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui. Allen and her husband were snorkeling off Keawakapu Beach earlier this month when she was attacked by a tiger shark. Crews work to put out brush...
KITV.com
Inundated parking lot at Kahului airport pushing some to park illegally
Transportation officials reported earlier this week that the parking lots at the Lihu'e and Daniel K Inouye airports were reaching capacity -- and Maui residents have been complaining over Kahului airport's inundated lot. "It's so hard to find parking, like on Black Friday especially my husband was circling around, we...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiʻi Life Flight, community mourn loss of fallen crew members during Big Island vigil
As the sun set Thursday, Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew and members of the Big Island community gathered at Old Kona Airport Beach Park to say goodbye to a flight nurse, a paramedic and a pilot. The three crew members went missing after their medical transport aircraft apparently crashed on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
Officials give safety advice as Texans hit the road or skies in third busiest travel season since 2000. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
hawaiinewsnow.com
One of Hawaii's most overcrowded hospitals may soon get some relief
Authorities said Magellan Avenue is closed between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street. Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three. Loved...
Comments / 0