Hawaii State

KITV.com

Big Island police seeking help locating California woman

Big Island police are seeking help from the public in locating a California woman. Heather A. Heathman, 42, has been reported missing. She was last seen in the North Kohala area. She was last seen on Saturday, November 5, 2022, wearing a white shirt with black and grey plaid pants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Police outstanding warrants list for Dec. 23, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Dec. 23, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Police seek help finding missing Big Island man who is known to visit Kaua‘i

Authorities renew their request for the public’s assistance in locating Gary Silva-Evangelista, who was reported missing. Thirty-one-year-old Silva-Evangelista has not been seen or heard from by his family since 2019. He has been known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas of Hawai‘i Island, as well as the Island of Kaua‘i.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Speed is a factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Kahaluu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in Kahaluu Thursday afternoon, Honolulu police said. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near Kamehameha Highway and Hunaahi Place. Authorities said the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on Kamehameha Highway when he lost control and veered off the road, slamming...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the missing woman killed in a shark attack off Maui. The victim was 60-year-old Kristine Allen of Bellingham, Wash., according to several media reports. Allen worked a massage therapist and life coach. RELATED COVERAGE:. In her last Facebook post, Allen said she had...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KITV.com

Inundated parking lot at Kahului airport pushing some to park illegally

Transportation officials reported earlier this week that the parking lots at the Lihu'e and Daniel K Inouye airports were reaching capacity -- and Maui residents have been complaining over Kahului airport's inundated lot. "It's so hard to find parking, like on Black Friday especially my husband was circling around, we...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

One of Hawaii's most overcrowded hospitals may soon get some relief

Authorities said Magellan Avenue is closed between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street. Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three. Loved...
HAWAII STATE

