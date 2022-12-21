ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Yardbarker

REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises

After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise

The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what’s universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.” Like that game five decades and one day ago, a rookie scored the winning touchdown, this time wide receiver George Pickens on a 14-yard dart from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds remaining. Yet the similarities end there. Harris’ play was voted the most famous in NFL history during its 100th anniversary season in 2020 and helped launch a dynasty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed

The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details How Another Member Of His Family Was Closer With The Late Great Franco Harris Than He Was

A day has gone by since Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away Wednesday morning. Stories continue to be told, as he was quite obviously a legend of the sport, not just the city of Pittsburgh. Beyond that, his pure gratitude is something everyone talks about. Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss.
Yardbarker

Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game. Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week. Here is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Why Giants can't risk losing QB Daniel Jones

When the Giants declined QB Daniel Jones' fifth-year option last offseason, it appeared that their new regime did not have him penciled into long-term plans. Now New York (8-5-1) is poised for the playoffs, and while Jones' stat line is not impressive, he's playing like a franchise pocket passer. With the Giants' QB succeeding against all odds, it's nearly impossible to imagine the organization replacing him this offseason.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees

The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Vikings pull off another crazy win with 61-yard field goal

The Minnesota Vikings entered Saturday’s home date with the New York Giants at 11-3 on the season and coming off the largest comeback in NFL history a week ago. Thus far this season, Minnesota has seen 10 of its 14 games decided by one score. In fact, their last 10 wins were by one score.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night. Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. #LVvsPIT: Denzel Perryman went down, and he is headed to the blue... The post Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Steelers Might Have to Wait for Bigger Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to wait a little longer for some of college football's biggest stars. With the constant change of the NCAA landscape, players are making easier decisions on their future - with a direct impact on teams like Pittsburgh. With NIL money floating around, it's easier than...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Saints Make Three Roster Moves

New Orleans also promoted WR Kirk Merritt to the active roster from the practice squad. He’ll remain there after Saturday’s game, while Andrews and Kirkwood will return to the practice squad. Kirkwood, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Derek Carr To Tampa Bay For A 1st? PFF Proposes Trade Scenario

Every year, it appears, the annual carousel of rumors and hearsay surrounding Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr begins. Obviously, it has never amounted to anything. With that being said, will 2023 be a different scenario? It’s possible given all of the stories that have surfaced surrounding Carr’s future with the Silver and Black.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Details Why He Switched To Bigger, Uglier Riddell Helmet

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett will officially return to action this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders after practicing fully on Thursday. The rookie missed last week’s contest due to another concussion suffered in Week 14. With two concussions in the first few months of his NFL career, he’s making a change. Pickett will be rocking a new helmet on Saturday night, something he’s tested out at practice throughout the past two weeks.
Yardbarker

Pirates' asking price for Bryan Reynolds trade favors Braves

The Braves have had a relatively quiet offseason outside of the blockbuster deal that sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta from Oakland. Most news regarding the organization surrounds Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. The roster is nearly complete, but there are still areas of concern. Shortstop will undoubtedly be a position to watch as Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the starting role. Still, I’d argue left field could be a more significant issue moving forward.
ATLANTA, GA

