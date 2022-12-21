Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
Yardbarker
Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises
After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise
The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what’s universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.” Like that game five decades and one day ago, a rookie scored the winning touchdown, this time wide receiver George Pickens on a 14-yard dart from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds remaining. Yet the similarities end there. Harris’ play was voted the most famous in NFL history during its 100th anniversary season in 2020 and helped launch a dynasty.
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
Yardbarker
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation...
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details How Another Member Of His Family Was Closer With The Late Great Franco Harris Than He Was
A day has gone by since Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away Wednesday morning. Stories continue to be told, as he was quite obviously a legend of the sport, not just the city of Pittsburgh. Beyond that, his pure gratitude is something everyone talks about. Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss.
Yardbarker
Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game. Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week. Here is...
Yardbarker
Why Giants can't risk losing QB Daniel Jones
When the Giants declined QB Daniel Jones' fifth-year option last offseason, it appeared that their new regime did not have him penciled into long-term plans. Now New York (8-5-1) is poised for the playoffs, and while Jones' stat line is not impressive, he's playing like a franchise pocket passer. With the Giants' QB succeeding against all odds, it's nearly impossible to imagine the organization replacing him this offseason.
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Yardbarker
Vikings pull off another crazy win with 61-yard field goal
The Minnesota Vikings entered Saturday’s home date with the New York Giants at 11-3 on the season and coming off the largest comeback in NFL history a week ago. Thus far this season, Minnesota has seen 10 of its 14 games decided by one score. In fact, their last 10 wins were by one score.
Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night. Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. #LVvsPIT: Denzel Perryman went down, and he is headed to the blue... The post Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Steelers Might Have to Wait for Bigger Draft Picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to wait a little longer for some of college football's biggest stars. With the constant change of the NCAA landscape, players are making easier decisions on their future - with a direct impact on teams like Pittsburgh. With NIL money floating around, it's easier than...
Yardbarker
Saints Make Three Roster Moves
New Orleans also promoted WR Kirk Merritt to the active roster from the practice squad. He’ll remain there after Saturday’s game, while Andrews and Kirkwood will return to the practice squad. Kirkwood, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr To Tampa Bay For A 1st? PFF Proposes Trade Scenario
Every year, it appears, the annual carousel of rumors and hearsay surrounding Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr begins. Obviously, it has never amounted to anything. With that being said, will 2023 be a different scenario? It’s possible given all of the stories that have surfaced surrounding Carr’s future with the Silver and Black.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Details Why He Switched To Bigger, Uglier Riddell Helmet
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett will officially return to action this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders after practicing fully on Thursday. The rookie missed last week’s contest due to another concussion suffered in Week 14. With two concussions in the first few months of his NFL career, he’s making a change. Pickett will be rocking a new helmet on Saturday night, something he’s tested out at practice throughout the past two weeks.
Yardbarker
Steelers Diontae Johnson Had Something To Say About The Fines He And Marcus Allen Got Over Colossal Penalties During Week 16
The Pittsburgh Steelers were lucky to win 24-16 against the Carolina Panthers last week. During the game, two Steelers, Diontae Johnson and Marcus Allen, incurred serious penalties that could have cost the team the game. Now the NFL is making them pay and Johnson took to Twitter to voice his discontent.
Yardbarker
Pirates' asking price for Bryan Reynolds trade favors Braves
The Braves have had a relatively quiet offseason outside of the blockbuster deal that sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta from Oakland. Most news regarding the organization surrounds Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. The roster is nearly complete, but there are still areas of concern. Shortstop will undoubtedly be a position to watch as Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the starting role. Still, I’d argue left field could be a more significant issue moving forward.
Comments / 0