ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Eugene Family YMCA gets millions in federal funding to expand services to youth

EUGENE, Ore.- One local YMCA is getting millions in federal funds to help address child care and mental health. The Eugene Family YMCA celebrated the passage of the 2023 congressional omnibus appropriations package, which includes $2 million in funding to the Capital Campaign for a new YMCA in recognition of its approaching ability to address family and youth needs.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
SALEM, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Hearing held on subdivision, variance

The Planning Commission held two public hearings Nov. 16, one for a 23-lot residential subdivision plat and another for a variance allowing more than two dwellings off an easement. The commission approved a Family Tree Real Estate, LLC request to develop the Cedar River Estates, a 23-lot subdivision between two...
LEBANON, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Complaints prompt property cleanup

A Linn County-funded cleanup took place Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 2187 Mill St., next to Porter Park, after several years of complaints led county commissioners to issue a declaration of necessity in April. A prepared statement by County Communications Officer Alex Paul explained that the property, which sits within Lebanon’s...
LEBANON, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Tolling diversion will harm communities

The cities along the proposed I-205 tolling corridor are frustrated with the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT is not listening. Oregon City has been asking for answers over the past two years regarding the impacts of tolling. The I-205 segment proposed for tolling negatively affects our communities. It is no...
OREGON CITY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES

While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23

Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 3p.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until 4p.m. Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Lincoln County changes racist road name

A rural road with a racist moniker on the Oregon coast has a new name. It now honors an early Black settler. The previous name of the small country road near Waldport induces a cringe to modern ears. But sometime in the past, someone thought it was a good idea to call it “Darkey Creek Road.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Linn S&R member helps rescue stranded family

A Salem man and five friends rescued a family of five and a dog on Dec. 5, a day after they were stranded in several feet of snow while searching for a Christmas tree near Forest Road 46 in Marion County. The road passes through the northern part of the...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Mayor doesn’t want another TIF grant to tear down rest of old Selmaville North School

Salem Mayor Nic Farley doesn’t like the idea of a second Tax Increment Financing Grant being approved to complete the demolition of the former Selmaville North Grade School. Farley noted developer Dennis Grubaugh of Vandalia had already received $165,005 to help tear down the rest of the school and the city had a practice of not providing more than one TIF project per building.
SALEM, IL
eugeneweekly.com

‘Not a Very Just System’

“They were most definitely in the wrong and they know it,” says Claudia Harrelson, the mother of Alex Harrelson who was beaten in September by several Cottage Grove police officers. Alex Harrelson lost two teeth in the incident. She continues. “They should receive consequences for their abuse of power....
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Luxurious Boutique Hotel on the Oregon Coast Has Incredible History

Historic Nye Beach in Newport Oregon is a long stretch of sandy beach steps away from 12 blocks of shopping, dining, and entertainment. A popular tourist attraction and loved by locals, once known as the “Honeymoon capital of the world”. While it no longer holds that title, it’s easy to see that this area on the Oregon coast has not lost its charm.
NEWPORT, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy