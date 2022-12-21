Salem Mayor Nic Farley doesn’t like the idea of a second Tax Increment Financing Grant being approved to complete the demolition of the former Selmaville North Grade School. Farley noted developer Dennis Grubaugh of Vandalia had already received $165,005 to help tear down the rest of the school and the city had a practice of not providing more than one TIF project per building.

SALEM, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO