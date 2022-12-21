Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Eugene Family YMCA gets millions in federal funding to expand services to youth
EUGENE, Ore.- One local YMCA is getting millions in federal funds to help address child care and mental health. The Eugene Family YMCA celebrated the passage of the 2023 congressional omnibus appropriations package, which includes $2 million in funding to the Capital Campaign for a new YMCA in recognition of its approaching ability to address family and youth needs.
kqennewsradio.com
HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Hearing held on subdivision, variance
The Planning Commission held two public hearings Nov. 16, one for a 23-lot residential subdivision plat and another for a variance allowing more than two dwellings off an easement. The commission approved a Family Tree Real Estate, LLC request to develop the Cedar River Estates, a 23-lot subdivision between two...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Complaints prompt property cleanup
A Linn County-funded cleanup took place Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 2187 Mill St., next to Porter Park, after several years of complaints led county commissioners to issue a declaration of necessity in April. A prepared statement by County Communications Officer Alex Paul explained that the property, which sits within Lebanon’s...
Readers respond: Tolling diversion will harm communities
The cities along the proposed I-205 tolling corridor are frustrated with the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT is not listening. Oregon City has been asking for answers over the past two years regarding the impacts of tolling. The I-205 segment proposed for tolling negatively affects our communities. It is no...
yachatsnews.com
Food banks in Yachats, Waldport and Newport see increasing numbers of the working poor asking for help this winter
About 18 months ago, the Yachats Food Pantry found itself with more groceries than clients. “If you’re hungry, please come,” urged the pantry leader, reminding people of the free food available three days a week. How things have changed. Now, like food banks across Lincoln County, Oregon and...
yachatsnews.com
Yachats resident sues contractor for $2.5 million after crash that cost her three fingers, numerous other injuries
A Yachats resident is suing an Otis excavation company for $2.5 million after she slid on ice into its parked trailer along U.S. Highway 101 near Wakonda Beach last year, piercing her vehicle “like a spear” with the trailer’s pointed end and amputating three of her fingers.
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
KUOW
Lighting the way for 150 years: Yaquina Head Lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon's tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon's central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
Icy Marion County road leads to 17 stuck vehicles
Icy conditions wreaked havoc north of Hubbard, OR, as 17 vehicles became stuck on Grim Road Northeast during the recent winter weather.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
klcc.org
Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23
Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 3p.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until 4p.m. Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
klcc.org
Lincoln County changes racist road name
A rural road with a racist moniker on the Oregon coast has a new name. It now honors an early Black settler. The previous name of the small country road near Waldport induces a cringe to modern ears. But sometime in the past, someone thought it was a good idea to call it “Darkey Creek Road.”
lebanonlocalnews.com
Linn S&R member helps rescue stranded family
A Salem man and five friends rescued a family of five and a dog on Dec. 5, a day after they were stranded in several feet of snow while searching for a Christmas tree near Forest Road 46 in Marion County. The road passes through the northern part of the...
kezi.com
Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Mayor doesn’t want another TIF grant to tear down rest of old Selmaville North School
Salem Mayor Nic Farley doesn’t like the idea of a second Tax Increment Financing Grant being approved to complete the demolition of the former Selmaville North Grade School. Farley noted developer Dennis Grubaugh of Vandalia had already received $165,005 to help tear down the rest of the school and the city had a practice of not providing more than one TIF project per building.
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
eugeneweekly.com
‘Not a Very Just System’
“They were most definitely in the wrong and they know it,” says Claudia Harrelson, the mother of Alex Harrelson who was beaten in September by several Cottage Grove police officers. Alex Harrelson lost two teeth in the incident. She continues. “They should receive consequences for their abuse of power....
thatoregonlife.com
This Luxurious Boutique Hotel on the Oregon Coast Has Incredible History
Historic Nye Beach in Newport Oregon is a long stretch of sandy beach steps away from 12 blocks of shopping, dining, and entertainment. A popular tourist attraction and loved by locals, once known as the “Honeymoon capital of the world”. While it no longer holds that title, it’s easy to see that this area on the Oregon coast has not lost its charm.
