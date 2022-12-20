Read full article on original website
JSO: Missing woman found dead on property of Mandarin High School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After hours of searching, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a missing 82-year-old woman has been found dead on the property of Mandarin High School on Christmas. Police say they were initially called out around 1:55 a.m. in response to a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. Family...
‘The Victim’s Stomach Was Caved and His Rib Cage Protruded’: Florida Mom Charged with Starving 5-Month-Old Son to Death
A 23-year-old mother in Florida was arrested for allegedly beating and starving her five-month-old son to death. Tania Nicole McGowan was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of child abuse and child neglect over the infant’s death, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. According...
House fire leaves one person dead in Jacksonville, JFRD said
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a house fire by Cedar Hills on the Westside. Action News Jax is currently at the scene and is trying to get more details. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. It is confirmed that there is one person dead and...
JSO: Three recovering after shooting in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering Saturday morning after an early morning shooting just outside the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of 11th St. W. Upon arrival,...
Haleigh Cummings' father in Putnam County jail, accused of resisting officer, drug charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our previous coverage, when Ronald Cummings was released from his prison sentence in October. The father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, is in jail in Putnam County. Jail records show he was booked on the evening of Christmas Eve.
3 people shot on Christmas Eve morning, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a female who been shot near her upper leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The event occurred in Springfield 11th street West. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shortly after,...
Man arrested in connection to 29th & Chase area murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a September homicide in the 29th & Chase area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Sept. 5, Jacksonville police responded to West 27th Street in reference to a death investigation. Officers found a man and woman who had been shot in a fenced backyard behind a home. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman was declared dead at the hospital while the man survived with serious injuries.
Jacksonville police make an arrest in deadly September shooting
Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a Sept. 5 shooting on West 27th Street. William Lilpaul Campbell, 26, was taken into custody on Dec. 22. Police say he shot a man and a woman in the backyard of a house. >>> STREAM ACTION...
JSO says man intentionally set Oceanway home on fire after altercation with dad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Krystle Sweat was enjoying some family time early Wednesday morning. She says her son went outside to grab something he was missing from his room and saw the neighbor’s house on fire on the 14500 block of Denton road. “He saw a fire going. He...
Police: Murder charge for man involved in Longbranch double stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing that happened in Jacksonville Wednesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Tonie Lavon Bryant, 29, with murder and attempted murder. On Dec. 21, police responded to a reported stabbing in the 3100 block of Plateau Street....
Watch: Bodycam videos of officer-involved shootings released by Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made several bodycam videos of officer-involved shootings publically available this week. This comes after a press conference held by Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters Tuesday where he said that transparency will now be a requirement of operation for the agency. Through an...
JFRD: One dead after house fire on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a house fire on the Westside Christmas morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD says a call came in a little after 4 a.m. regarding a fire at a home in the 7200 block of Norka Drive. JFRD...
Murder charge for Jacksonville man who police say fatally shot 50-year-old in September
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting of a 50-year-old man in The Phoenix neighborhood of Jacksonville back in September. On Sept. 3, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East 13th Street following the report of an individual having been shot.
Jacksonville mother charged with child neglect, accused of starving baby
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a local woman in connection with a child’s death. STORY: JSO: 2 injured after suspects shot into home in North Shore. According to the arrest report, 23-year-old Tania Nicole McGowan is being charged with child neglect and child abuse after...
Arrest made in Longbranch neighborhood deadly double stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing at 3100 Plateau Street. Action News Jax first reported on the incident while details were still uncertain. Upon arriving, a person was found stabbed and needing immediate medical attention. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
Attempted robbery in Brentwood neighborhood leaves two injured from gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that officers were dispatched to a local hospital after two victims arrived with gunshot wounds. When JSO arrived an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old had been shot and were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The two victims told police that they were...
Police release 911 calls from bear attack at Jacksonville Zoo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The frantic 911 calls have been released from when the 35-year-old zookeeper was attacked by a black bear at the Jacksonville Zoo. The police report said the zookeeper sustained several cuts to her back, thighs and head. One coworker saw it happen, and others tried throwing things at the bear to get it to stop.
Police investigating death of baby girl in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-month-old baby died of undetermined circumstances early Tuesday. According to detectives, just a little after midnight, the baby girl was taken to the hospital by one of her parents. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Bear shot and killed after attacking Jacksonville zookeeper
A zookeeper at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens was injured Wednesday night when a bear attacked her after escaping his enclosure, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Zoo staff fatally shot the 5-year-old North American black bear, which was named Johnny. Paramedics treated the zookeeper for injuries that were...
Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
