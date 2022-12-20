Many people seem to enjoy the excitement in going into places where they’re generally or usually not allowed to go. They may be abandoned sites, like Discovery Island and River County at Walt Disney World. Maybe it’s the old City Hall station of the NYC subway system. Perhaps it’s “forbidden” countries like Cuba (we went to Cuba for my last birthday that “ended with a zero” simply “because I could.” Granted, at the time we could go there legally and relatively easily, but it was right after 50+ years of not being able to).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO