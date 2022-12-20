Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
Inhabitat.com
Animal care center in Staten Island celebrates natural light
It’s one of those buildings where you slow down to take a better look, trying to figure out what the building is for. It doesn’t look like a typical animal shelter. That’s because the New York Staten Island Animal Care Center is truly focused on caring for animals in need.
fox5ny.com
Why do Jews eat Chinese food at Christmas?
NEW YORK - Jewish people eating Chinese food on Christmas Day is as much a holiday tradition as Santa Claus himself. "Jews started populating Chinese restaurants in New York in the 1890s," said Rabbi Joshua Plaut, the unofficial expert on the topic. He wrote the book "A Kosher Christmas." "It's...
You Can Visit Here in NYC Once A Year, For Just One Hour, & It’s Almost That Time
Many people seem to enjoy the excitement in going into places where they’re generally or usually not allowed to go. They may be abandoned sites, like Discovery Island and River County at Walt Disney World. Maybe it’s the old City Hall station of the NYC subway system. Perhaps it’s “forbidden” countries like Cuba (we went to Cuba for my last birthday that “ended with a zero” simply “because I could.” Granted, at the time we could go there legally and relatively easily, but it was right after 50+ years of not being able to).
This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023
It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
Pizza Rat Had Better Watch Its Back as the Big Apple Declares War
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Late last month, New York City posted a job listing for a new “director of rodent mitigation,” a title that was soon slimmed down to “Rat Czar,” to work under the direction of Mayor Eric Adams and his deputy mayor for operations, Meera Joshi.
Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay
Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
Man slashed in face near Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
A man was slashed in the face down the block from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree Friday night, police said. The victim was knifed by an unknown man in his 30s at Deli’s 48 on West 48th Street near Sixth Avenue at about 5:20 p.m., according to cops. The assault occurred just 10 minutes before the Rockefeller tree was lit for the night. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Cops are still looking for the culprit. He was wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, officers said.
brickunderground.com
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
NBC New York
‘Hero of Harlem' Wesley Autrey Wins PCH Sweepstakes 15 Years After Subway Save
A 66-year-old former New York City construction worker and Navy veteran who vaulted to international acclaim in 2007 for saving a film student's life after he fell onto subway tracks in Manhattan following a seizure got an unexpected -- and no doubt, very welcome -- pre-holiday surprise Thursday almost 15 years to the day of his heroic act.
Why coyotes aren't leaving New York City anytime soon
Two pups play at night captured by Gotham Coyote Project’s field cameras over the summer. Pups usually leave their parents’ home when they’re about six months old, but NYC coyotes sometimes choose to wait longer, up to more than one year. According to Gotham Coyote Project, the furry canids are adapting to human food, changing their family habits and swimming through the East River. [ more › ]
pix11.com
Veterinarian shares tips on how to keep pets warm this winter
NEW YORK (PIX11) – As temperatures drop dramatically in the coming days, it’s important to make sure your four-footed family members stay warm this winter season. Dr. Mark Verdino, the chief veterinarian at the North Shore Animal League America, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday with tips on how to protect your pets during winter weather.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC quietly moves to let giant batteries be installed on roofs
One city agency now stands between a private company and its plan to build a colossal lithium ion power bank on top of a Brooklyn building. If approved, the project would mark the first time such a substation is permitted to be built on the roof of a residential building anywhere in the boroughs, the US, and quite possibly the world.
Midtown’s Carnegie Diner To Launch Second New York Location
How do you get to Carnegie Diner? Practice, practice, practice!
NBC Connecticut
The $52 Billion Plan to Save New York's Low-Lying Areas From Sea Level Rise and Storm Surges
Roger Gendron's community of Hamilton Beach, which sits on the Jamaica Bay, is plagued by up to a foot of tidal flooding almost every month. Gendron is one of tens of thousands of people who live on the far outskirts of Queens, where climate change has triggered rising sea levels and worsening coastal storms in low-lying neighborhoods.
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.
Orkin's pest controllers just recently published the negative hit list of the US cities worst affected by rat infestations, on their website. And the Big Apple ended up in an embarrassing second place.
How to get around in NYC amid floodwaters, heavy rain, winds and a looming arctic freeze
Flooding near the Hoboken Terminal servicing NJ Transit. Inclement weather in the tristate area has resulted in holiday travel disruptions. It’s shaping up to be a chaotic day in New York City before the holiday weekend commute. Here’s what you need to know. [ more › ]
NYC temps to plummet over holiday weekend: How to keep pipes from freezing, especially if you are going away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City residents brace themselves for a frigid holiday weekend, the last thing homeowners want for Christmas is frozen pipes. Though temperatures on Friday are expected to reach a high of 52 in the early afternoon, that number will quickly plummet into the low teens by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Mayor Adams’ whereabouts unknown as NYC experiences severe weather and flooding
First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo at the podium briefing New Yorkers on the city's handling of the winter storm. Grillo stepped in for Mayor Eric Adams, who was not available. The mayor is expected to return on Saturday, according to a spokesperson. [ more › ]
Flooding from winter storm overwhelms several NY shore communities
Flooding from the winter storm has prompted urgent calls for assistance in several New York coastal communities.
rooseveltislanddaily.news
New York’s first recreational pot shop opening next week
(The Center Square) – The first retailer in New York to sell marijuana for adult recreational use will open next week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a release. A dispensary in Manhattan operated by Housing Works, will be the first licensed dealer in the state. Housing Works is the country’s largest community-based HIV/AIDS service organization. It offers a litany of services for people with HIV or AIDS, as well as programs for the homeless and those coming out of jail.
