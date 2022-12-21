Read full article on original website
Afghan refugees left in limbo as Congress fails to pass citizenship pathway bill
NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON) — Thousands of Afghan refugees who fled to America as the Taliban took over will have to wait and hope the next Congress takes up their cause. This week, the Senate refused to consider a bill to help the refugees gain U.S. citizenship. When American forces rapidly...
Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve
Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
HOLIDAY PEACE OFFERINGS: What would you gift a member of the opposite political party? Americans respond
Americans in the nation's capital revealed what gifts they would give to members of the opposite political party as peace offerings during the holiday season.
$1.7 trillion funding bill passed to avoid government shutdown
Access to health care for Native Americans and Alaska Natives will be bolstered with funding included in a massive government spending bill awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature.
Lawmakers push for TikTok ban on government devices, talk next steps
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Time is up for TikTok on government phones. Lawmakers are poised to ban the popular app from federal workers’ devices and are talking about taking even more aggressive steps to restrict the app. A provision to ban the app from most federal government devices is...
How the Jan. 6 committee wants to safeguard democracy: 11 recommendations
(The Hill) – The House committee examining last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its long-awaited final report on Thursday night, marking the culmination of a historic investigation that’s captivated Congress and the country for the last 18 months. The thrust of the committee’s argument has...
Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
Federal law enforcement warns of danger to electrical grid
(NewsNation) — While many people are taking time off for the holidays, suspected criminals have not pressed pause on targeting the electric grid. A new federal law enforcement memo from last week, obtained exclusively by NewsNation, warns of three suspected arsons at energy facilities in Hawaii. “There have been...
One-on-one: Eric Schmitt reflects on time as Missouri AG, explains U.S. Senate priorities
In less than two weeks, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be sworn into the United States Senate in Washington D.C.
