Government Reports Surge in Firearms Linked to Crimes in Tennessee

wvih.com
Tennessee Fugitive Arrested In Simpson County
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive out of Tennessee. Randall Matthew Suiter-Crawford had warrants for five counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in sexual acts.
LIST: Bills filed in the General Assembly, Week of Dec. 23, 2022
Legislation the General Assembly plans to take up in the new year includes designating May as "Silver Alert Awareness Month" and making public meeting agendas available to the public prior to open meetings.
wjhl.com
Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump
Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump
Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids
A new report by a pair of nonprofit organizations urges the Department of Children’s Services to pivot away from institutionalizing troubled youth to instead providing needed services to families. The report, released Wednesday by Disability Rights Tennessee and the Youth Law Center, examines the state’s youth justice system overseen by the troubled department, which is […] The post Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
YAHOO!
Gov. Bill Lee grants clemency to 16 people, parole eligibility to 30 under new drug law
Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday granted expedited parole eligibility for 30 people currently jailed under an outdated drug sentencing law, in addition to granting clemency to another 16 current or formerly incarcerated people. The move marks the second year Lee has issued a round of clemency grants in December. Lee...
WATE
Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs
A new bill in the state legislature is hoping to help get ex-felons back on their feet after they're released from prison, by giving them some extra time to pay back any court costs.
independentappeal.com
Speaker Sexton says Tennessee’s abortion ban needs clarification, supports rape, incest, medical emergency exceptions
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, says the state legislature should clarify Tennessee’s restrictive abortion ban and create exceptions for procedures done in cases of rape, incest and medical emergencies that threaten the life of the mother. Tennessee’s total abortion ban took effect Aug. 25, set into motion by the...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub compiled a list of the "most caring" cities around the country. See where these two Tennessee cities rank.
WKRN
Prisoner Restitution Bill
A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs.
fox17.com
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issues pardons, immediate parole eligibility to 46 individuals
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has granted executive clemency to 16 people and expedited parole eligibility for another 30 incarcerated individuals, which makes them immediately eligible for parole. Gov. Lee made the announcement on Thursday, stating “After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16...
mymix1041.com
New TN laws set to go into effect January 1st 2023
A collection of bills sponsored by Senate Republicans will become effective on January 1, 2023. This includes key legislation that provides tax relief to farmers. The law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor, among other expenses used in agriculture production.
The Tomahawk
TWRA season update
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to...
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
independentappeal.com
In Tennessee and Russia, “sister cities” wait, while US-Ukraine ties grow
Members of several Ukrainian families who have relocated to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, since the war with Russia broke out. (Photo: Submitted) Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, an East Tennessee town is changing its relations with the people of both nations. Oak Ridge, Tennessee is a sister city to...
WYSH AM 1380
State unemployment data released
(TDLWD/staff report) November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Sixty-two counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
TVA asks customers to reduce power usage amid frigid temperatures
With much of the nation dealing with extreme low temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority has asked customers to reduce their electricity use as much as possible until further notice.
Gov. Bill Lee grants clemency to 16 ahead of Christmas
Additionally, 30 people have been granted expedited parole eligibility following a change to the state's drug-free school zone laws.
smithcountyinsider.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 40 State Troopers; one assigned to Smith County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol graduated 40 new State Troopers at a ceremony conducted on Friday, December 16, 2022. One of the new troopers, Eric Ongaro, will serve in Smith County. Read the press release below for more information:. NASHVILLE — On December 16, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security...
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Receives $5M Grant That Could Lead to State Being Top Hemp Grower in Region
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University has received nearly $5 million in a hemp research grant, an investment that could make the state of Tennessee the number one grower in the Southeast region. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the investment this week, awarding the grant to TSUs College of Agriculture towards a new partnership for a Climate-Smart Fiber Hemp Project.
