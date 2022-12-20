ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Government Reports Surge in Firearms Linked to Crimes in Tennessee

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
 3 days ago
wvih.com

Tennessee Fugitive Arrested In Simpson County

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive out of Tennessee. Randall Matthew Suiter-Crawford had warrants for five counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in sexual acts.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wjhl.com

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison …. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter …. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter of Intent. Sayland Dairy Farm...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids

A new report by a pair of nonprofit organizations urges the Department of Children’s Services to pivot away from institutionalizing troubled youth to instead providing needed services to families. The report, released Wednesday by Disability Rights Tennessee and the Youth Law Center, examines the state’s youth justice system overseen by the troubled department, which is […] The post Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
independentappeal.com

Speaker Sexton says Tennessee’s abortion ban needs clarification, supports rape, incest, medical emergency exceptions

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, says the state legislature should clarify Tennessee’s restrictive abortion ban and create exceptions for procedures done in cases of rape, incest and medical emergencies that threaten the life of the mother. Tennessee’s total abortion ban took effect Aug. 25, set into motion by the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Prisoner Restitution Bill

A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs. A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris …. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72. Drugs recovered...
NASHVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

New TN laws set to go into effect January 1st 2023

A collection of bills sponsored by Senate Republicans will become effective on January 1, 2023. This includes key legislation that provides tax relief to farmers. The law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor, among other expenses used in agriculture production.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

TWRA season update

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to...
TENNESSEE STATE
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

State unemployment data released

(TDLWD/staff report) November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Sixty-two counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Receives $5M Grant That Could Lead to State Being Top Hemp Grower in Region

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University has received nearly $5 million in a hemp research grant, an investment that could make the state of Tennessee the number one grower in the Southeast region. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the investment this week, awarding the grant to TSUs College of Agriculture towards a new partnership for a Climate-Smart Fiber Hemp Project.
NASHVILLE, TN

