ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Musk says Twitter to add ‘view count’ for posts

Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that the platform will be rolling out a “view count” feature, in which users will be able to see how many people have viewed their tweet. Musk said that the decision was made because “over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t...
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy