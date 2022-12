Pending North Olmsted City Schools Board of Education approval, Max Becker will be named the next Varsity Boys Soccer Head Coach. Max has served as a varsity assistant coach with the Eagles for the last three seasons. He is a two-time finalist for the GCSCA assistant coach of the year (2021 and 2022), serves as the Director of Coaching and Player Development for the North Olmsted Soccer Organization, and is a coach for Team Challenger FC South out of Medina, Ohio. Becker is a 2017 graduate of North Olmsted and played for the Eagles before playing collegiately at the University of Detroit Mercy. Max currently works at Pine Intermediate School.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO