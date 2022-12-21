Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
WDEF
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
WTVCFOX
Student Athlete Spotlight: DJ Brown
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for December 22nd, 2022 goes to DJ Brown. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WBBJ
Missing Jolynne Redfearn may be in Jackson area
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman may be in the Jackson area. The Jackson Police Department confirms a missing person report was filed for Jolynne Redfearn on December 19. According to family, Redfearn was set to begin a new job in Jackson this month, however she did not show up for work.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man with mental health issues charged for stabbing wife, affidavit says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man with a history of mental health issues is facing charges for stabbing his wife, an affidavit says. Wednesday the affidavit says police found the wife of Donald Eugene Holloway about a block from her home covered in blood. A motorist saw her bleeding...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue
On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
No foul play in death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr is not considered suspicious, police said Friday. According to the Memphis Police Department, Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, died Thursday. He was 22. Police did not say his cause of death, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
WDEF
Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
WTVCFOX
Brrrr: Arctic weather pays an unwelcome visit to the Chattanooga area Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As extreme cold weather conditions pay us an unwelcome Christmas visit, depend on us for continuing coverage. We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday. Read StormTrack 9 Chief Meteorologist David Glenn's latest forecast here. Watch live coverage on Good Morning Chattanooga through 9 a.m....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
KCSO: Suspect captured, identified after fatal shooting behind Halls Rural King
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The Knox County Sheriff's Office originally reported that McBee was 22 years old. They have clarified that McBee is 18 years old. A suspect in the fatal shooting behind the Rural King in Halls has been taken into custody, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Kait 8
Woman died in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:03 p.m. on Interstate 40 at the 279 Mile Marker. Kiesha White, 37, of Memphis was parked straddling the fog line in the outside lane...
WDEF
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
WTVCFOX
Flames seen coming from roof as Hixson home burns Friday morning
HIXSON, Tenn. — Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a home in Hixson Friday morning, as firefighters worked amid bitterly cold temperatures that posed particular challenges. Crews on the scene tell us no one was inside the home, and that the fire started last night but...
wtva.com
Woman shot and killed in Tippah County
RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
actionnews5.com
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
WBBJ
7 arrested following year-long investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says seven people have been arrested following a year-long investigation. The department says on Wednesday, their Metro Narcotics division searched a home on Michell Street, where investigators found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and multiple weapons including a stolen handgun. The department...
WTVCFOX
'Santa Train:' Forgotten Child Fund provides gifts to thousands of kids in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Christmas Eve, the Forgotten Child Fund held their annual "Santa Train" parade event allowing them to give gifts to less fortunate families in the area. The organization lined up trucks along with first responders, EMS, city police, and even Santa and Mrs. Claus. The "train"...
Southwest Tennessee counties to experience rolling blackouts amid severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As winter weather leads to power outages across some of the Mid-South, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and other local power companies have requested to implement rolling blackouts. These blackouts will avoid major outages, officials said. Due to extremely low temperatures across our region, the...
