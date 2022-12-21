JIMMY CALLOWAY - WIDE RECEIVER. Calloway didn’t see the field much at Tennessee but he did start the 2021 season on a good note as a reserve option for the Vols. However, he didn’t play again after the fourth game of the season and it is hard to know why he couldn’t sustain his playing time during his three years. The one highlight he had was a long touchdown catch and run against Pitt where he showed some potential with the ball in his hands.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO