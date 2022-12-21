ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Marquis Groves-Killebrew Signs With Louisville Football

MARQUIS GROVES-KILLEBREW - CORNERBACK. Groves-Killebrew had no highlights from his time at Texas A&M. Groves-Killebrew is another player that should add experienced depth to the Louisville roster. He only saw 21 snaps over three games this past season but being in a college environment and strength and conditioning program should help him see the field and help the team.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: NC State by 17.5. —After a successful signing day, the CJ’s Brooks Holton looks at what’s next for Jeff Brohm. —Could Cal transfer QB Jack Plummer be part of what’s next? There’s certainly plenty of buzz. —RIP to former Male High and Louisville hoops...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Jimmy Calloway Signs With Louisville Football

JIMMY CALLOWAY - WIDE RECEIVER. Calloway didn’t see the field much at Tennessee but he did start the 2021 season on a good note as a reserve option for the Vols. However, he didn’t play again after the fourth game of the season and it is hard to know why he couldn’t sustain his playing time during his three years. The one highlight he had was a long touchdown catch and run against Pitt where he showed some potential with the ball in his hands.
LOUISVILLE, KY

