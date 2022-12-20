Former Miami Congressman David Rivera appears in federal court

Former Congressman David Rivera appears in federal court 00:29

MIAMI - Former Congressman David Rivera made his first appearance in federal court in Miami.

Rivera was told by a judge he must be home between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and that he'll only be able to travel certain places with notice.

His arraignment was set for sometime in January.

Rivera and a co-defendant are accused of acting as unregistered agents of the Venezuelan government .