Miami, FL

Former Miami Congressman David Rivera appears in federal court

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

Former Congressman David Rivera appears in federal court

MIAMI - Former Congressman David Rivera made his first appearance in federal court in Miami.

Rivera was told by a judge he must be home between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and that he'll only be able to travel certain places with notice.

His arraignment was set for sometime in January.

Rivera and a co-defendant are accused of acting as unregistered agents of the Venezuelan government .

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

