The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Jack Sweeney told Insider he was with his mom when he saw Elon Musk's tweet about suing him, and his family is amazed at how Musk "is so bothered."
Piers Morgan's Twitter account posts offensive tweets before disappearing
Controversial British television host Piers Morgan's Twitter account sent out explicit, derogatory tweets to his 8.3 million followers Tuesday about the late Queen Elizabeth, singer Ed Sheeran, boxer Andrew Tate and others, before partially disappearing for some users.
Cher showcases incredible diamond on Twitter for Christmas... but is it an engagement ring?
Cher had enough ice on hand for more than just holiday cocktails this weekend, but she's remaining mum for now on whether it means wedding bells are in her near future.
On reelection campaign, Trump adviser tells reporter 'magic is gone'
In the upcoming issue of New York Magazine, Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi takes a deep-dive look at former President Donald Trump's "quiet and lonely" run for reelection. CNN has reported that allies are worried about Trump's slow start and the direction of his campaign. Nuzzi joins Poppy Harlow and Sara Sidner to discuss.
Why everyone is suddenly talking about buccal fat removal
Buccal fat removal might just be the new Brazilian butt lift -- aka the newest cosmetic surgery procedure to take over social media.
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about bio, but says he still intends to serve in Congress
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted in two separate interviews on Monday to lying about parts of his resume but claimed that he hasn't committed any crimes and intends to serve in Congress.
'Really f--ing hard': Kim Kardashian on challenges of co-parenting with Kanye West
In an interview with Angie Martinez on her "IRL" podcast, Kim Kardashian opened up for the first time on the challenges of co-parenting with Kanye West since their divorce.
'Completely melted down': Buttigieg reacts to Southwest Airlines chaos
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about the "unacceptable situation" unfolding at Southwest Airlines as they canceled thousands of flights and describes a conversation he had with the airline's CEO.
'Tradwives' promote a lifestyle that evokes the 1950s. But their nostalgia is not without controversy
Tradwives, short for traditional wives, are a small subculture of women who promote traditional gender roles and submission to one's husband. In showcasing their seemingly idyllic lives on social media, they signal to young women that true security and fulfillment might be achieved by reverting to certain norms of the past.
