Tuesday's Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Bemidji 0, Brainerd/Little Falls 0, OT
Blake 3, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2
Chisago Lakes 3, Breck 1
Coulee Christian-Providence, Wis. 4, Rochester Mayo 1
Crookston 7, East Grand Forks 1
Detroit Lakes 3, Morris/Benson Area 2
Duluth Marshall 7, North Shore Storm 0
East Ridge 4, Forest Lake 3
Edina 9, Wayzata 0
Fairmont 5, Worthington 1
Fergus Falls 3, Northern Lakes 2
Gentry 14, Red Wing 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 2, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 1
Hastings 5, Rochester Century 2
Hill-Murray 8, North/Tartan 0
Holy Angels 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Hopkins/Park 6, Anoka 2
Hutchinson 5, Mankato West 0
Lakeville North 2, Northfield 1
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Princeton 0
Maple Grove 4, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2
Minnesota River 7, Austin 0
Minnetonka 7, Farmington 2
Moorhead 5, Roseau 2
Moose Lake/Willow River 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 2
North Wright County 5, Buffalo 2
Northern Tier 5, Pine Area 4
Prior Lake 6, Eden Prairie 2
Proctor/Hermantown 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0
River Lakes 2, Delano/Rockford 2, OT
Rogers 5, Owatonna 1
Simley 6, Dodge County 3
South St. Paul 6, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 1
St. Cloud 4, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3
Stillwater 9, Cretin-Derham Hall 2
Superior, Wis. 9, Rock Ridge 2
Thief River Falls 7, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
Willmar 2, Marshall 2
Woodbury 4, Osseo/Park Center 3
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
