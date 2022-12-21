Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Subways under development at Lehigh Valley convenience stores
FORKS TOWNSHIP AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans will be able to eat fresh at two new locations in Northampton County. The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, will be opening outposts at Top Star Express convenience stores and Exxon gas stations at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township and 1570 Main St. in Hellertown.
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL Electric opening warming centers for those without power
Early this morning nearly 2,000 people in both Lehigh and Northampton County's were still without power. Nearly 5,000 people in Berks County. They were also 5,000 New Jersey residents without power between Warren and Hunterdon County's. Warming shelters are available. For those facing power outages, PPL electric is opening 12...
WFMZ-TV Online
Largest snow tubing park open for Christmas Eve fun
PALMERTON, Pa. - The largest snow tubing park in the U.S. will open in Carbon County. Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will open for snow tubers of all ages Christmas Eve night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tubing will start at 8 p.m. Up to 12 of the park's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Custodian takes student's wallet, uses debit card to buy gas, lottery tickets
POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a custodian took a student's wallet and then used a debit card from the wallet at a nearby gas station. Galvin Dudley, 45, of Henryville, is charged with access device fraud, possession of an instrument of crime, theft of property lost or misplaced, theft of movable property, and receiving stolen property.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County adds 41 acres to park system with bargain purchase of Allen Twp. land
Northampton County has created a new preserve in Allen Township, adding to its more than 2,200 acres of parkland. The county acquired the Bodnarczuk Preserve on Tuesday at a bargain price. The Mauser family received $225,000 for the land, donating $675,000, or 75% of its value, to the county. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall hands Pocono Mountain West its first loss with a key win
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Great night to be indoors on the basketball court, and even more so to be a Whitehall Zephyr. Right before the holiday break, the Zephyrs picking up a marquee win over Pocono Mountain West, 63-61. The Panthers were previously unbeaten heading into Thursday night's road contest. These...
