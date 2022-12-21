ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

California county passes law stopping landlords from conducting criminal background checks on renters

California’s Almeda County has become the first in the country to pass a law against landlords conducting background checks on renters.On Tuesday, Almeda County’s board of supervisors in the San Francisco Bay Area voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance.The law prohibits landlords in private and public housing from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants. In a tweet, the East Bay Housing Organisation said that the law was passed in a 4-0 vote with one board supervisor abstaining.BREAKING: Alameda County's Fair Chance Ordinance, which protects applicants with a criminal history from housing discrimination, passes on first reading!...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

California program pays farmers to fallow fields to preserve water amid drought

With climate change and drought, the state of California is incentivizing not using farmland or fallowing it. The move comes as irrigation in some areas is damaging residential wells.Katie Staack farms 3,500 acres of almonds in Stanislaus County. She is one of the hundreds interested in the newly created LandFlex program."The program is really unique because it's focused on wet water, making sure we have wet water for our communities and aquifers, our ecosystems and farms," Aubrey Bettencourt said.Bettencourt is with the Almond Alliance, a nonprofit trade association, and said it's an idea growing among farmers."It starts by looking at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD

Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy