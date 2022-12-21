Read full article on original website
CALEXIT: What pushed one of California’s biggest Counties to consider leaving the state
California has seen more than 220 secession efforts, all of which have failed. But San Bernardino County hopes that studying the possibility will help it get a fair deal
State of California sending out payments up to $1,050 over the holidays
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6 million debit cards and 6 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $7.5 billion. (source)
California county passes law stopping landlords from conducting criminal background checks on renters
California’s Almeda County has become the first in the country to pass a law against landlords conducting background checks on renters.On Tuesday, Almeda County’s board of supervisors in the San Francisco Bay Area voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance.The law prohibits landlords in private and public housing from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants. In a tweet, the East Bay Housing Organisation said that the law was passed in a 4-0 vote with one board supervisor abstaining.BREAKING: Alameda County's Fair Chance Ordinance, which protects applicants with a criminal history from housing discrimination, passes on first reading!...
California gives up to $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to these residents
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a public-private partnership with philanthropic organizations that will help them fund their guaranteed income pilot programs using state-provided grants. The initiative—called the Guaranteed Income Pooled Fund—will provide over $25 million in funding to various state nonprofits.
California Phone Users Get $25 Or $100 From Settlement Fund
California is one of the most expensive states to call home. It is well-known that everything from gas to rent costs more in California. The settlement money is sure to help people affected by the issue to get redress. Claimants can use the cash as they choose to help with their high costs of living.
Which California school districts are well run? Hint: 2 are in SLO County
The new rating system considers community relations, finance, leadership, personnel policies and workplace conditions.
Here’s what new California labor laws mean for you in 2023, from minimum wage to family leave
California workers and employers can look forward to an increased minimum wage, new salary transparency rules, higher family leave benefits and more in 2023.
Activists demand at public hearing for California reparations committee to pay $350,000 to every Black resident
During the recent inaugural meeting of the state’s reparations task group, discussions on how to quantify potential financial compensation calculations and potential eligibility requirements started.
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
California program pays farmers to fallow fields to preserve water amid drought
With climate change and drought, the state of California is incentivizing not using farmland or fallowing it. The move comes as irrigation in some areas is damaging residential wells.Katie Staack farms 3,500 acres of almonds in Stanislaus County. She is one of the hundreds interested in the newly created LandFlex program."The program is really unique because it's focused on wet water, making sure we have wet water for our communities and aquifers, our ecosystems and farms," Aubrey Bettencourt said.Bettencourt is with the Almond Alliance, a nonprofit trade association, and said it's an idea growing among farmers."It starts by looking at...
torquenews.com
California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD
Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
