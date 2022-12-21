ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Construction woes delaying Oroville Hospital expansion

OROVILLE, Calif. - Construction on the Oroville Hospital expansion kicked off in 2019, but it's gone through a series of delays. Mayor Chuck Reynolds says supply issues during and following the pandemic pushed the completion date from Jan. 2023 to Nov. 2023. "When you start a hospital project again with...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Caltrans identifies some tips to help drivers navigate foggy conditions

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - Caltrans outlines some guidelines on how to navigate safely through foggy conditions this holiday season. Caltrans says that almost three in four fog-related crashes are connected to drivers going too fast, according to related statistics. These crashes also result in the highest fatality rates. The tips include:
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Truck rolls over at Highway 70 and Pentz Road

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:31 PM UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the two occupants in the vehicle that rolled over had minor injuries. We reached out to the California Highway Patrol and are waiting for them to get back with more information regarding the crash. Firefighters are...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspicious package forces the closure of Magnolia Avenue in Chico on Saturday

CHICO, Calif. - A suspicious package found by an alert citizen on Saturday in Chico leads to the closure of Magnolia Avenue and the response of the Butte County Bomb Squad. At approximately 3:53 p.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue after an alert citizen reported a suspicious-looking package near the sidewalk.
CHICO, CA
mynspr.org

New Chico police chief | Redding casino opposition | Earthquake aftermath

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Dec. 22. NSPR Headlines will be on break Friday and Monday, and it will return Tuesday, Dec. 27. Chico City Council confirms police chief appointment. The Chico City Council Tuesday unanimously confirmed the appointment of Billy Aldridge as...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man found dead in Little Chico Creek

CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in Little Chico Creek near Windchime Park Thursday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police, firefighters and EMS responded to Windchime Park at about 9:30 a.m. Police said foul play is not suspected. The Chico Police Department is investigating the death.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man charged in Chico Christmas decoration thefts

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was charged with stealing inflatable Christmas displays from homes and businesses in Chico on Thursday. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 38-year-old Wayland Rudd was charged with possession of more than $950 of stolen property. Rudd was arrested late Tuesday night after Chico...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Hanukkah celebrations continue across Chico

Chico Havurah gathered on Friday evening to celebrate the sixth night of Hanukkah and observe the start of Shabbat. Chico Havurah gathered on Friday evening to celebrate the sixth night of Hanukkah and observe the start of Shabbat.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville looking to fill police vacancies amid hiring new chief

Oroville looking to fill police vacancies amid hiring new chief. Staffing shortages also come as two former officers filed federal lawsuits this year against the department alleging sexual harassment and racial discrimination among other claims. LaGrone says those claims are false and haven't affected the department.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Overcoming the odds: Chico girl lives with rare disorder

CHICO, Calif. - Duet is like your typical three year old. She loves to smile and play with her brother. The family of four felt it's own form of pain when last December, Duet was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder known as BPAN, a form of NBIA. Currently, BPAN has no treatment or cure.
CHICO, CA

