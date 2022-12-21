Read full article on original website
Construction woes delaying Oroville Hospital expansion
OROVILLE, Calif. - Construction on the Oroville Hospital expansion kicked off in 2019, but it's gone through a series of delays. Mayor Chuck Reynolds says supply issues during and following the pandemic pushed the completion date from Jan. 2023 to Nov. 2023. "When you start a hospital project again with...
Caltrans identifies some tips to help drivers navigate foggy conditions
MARYSVILLE, Calif. - Caltrans outlines some guidelines on how to navigate safely through foggy conditions this holiday season. Caltrans says that almost three in four fog-related crashes are connected to drivers going too fast, according to related statistics. These crashes also result in the highest fatality rates. The tips include:
Truck rolls over at Highway 70 and Pentz Road
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:31 PM UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the two occupants in the vehicle that rolled over had minor injuries. We reached out to the California Highway Patrol and are waiting for them to get back with more information regarding the crash. Firefighters are...
Suspicious package forces the closure of Magnolia Avenue in Chico on Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - A suspicious package found by an alert citizen on Saturday in Chico leads to the closure of Magnolia Avenue and the response of the Butte County Bomb Squad. At approximately 3:53 p.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue after an alert citizen reported a suspicious-looking package near the sidewalk.
New Chico police chief | Redding casino opposition | Earthquake aftermath
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Dec. 22. NSPR Headlines will be on break Friday and Monday, and it will return Tuesday, Dec. 27. Chico City Council confirms police chief appointment. The Chico City Council Tuesday unanimously confirmed the appointment of Billy Aldridge as...
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
Veterans at a transitional housing facility in Chico received a Christmas surprise Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - The veterans at Vectors Transitional Housing in Chico were in for a special surprise on Wednesday. A group of volunteers, including Chief Aldrige, handed out Christmas gifts to veterans. The event was organized by Laurie Maloney. The Chico Police Department says that the smiles on the veterans’...
Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
Man found dead in Little Chico Creek
CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in Little Chico Creek near Windchime Park Thursday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police, firefighters and EMS responded to Windchime Park at about 9:30 a.m. Police said foul play is not suspected. The Chico Police Department is investigating the death.
Man charged in Chico Christmas decoration thefts
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was charged with stealing inflatable Christmas displays from homes and businesses in Chico on Thursday. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 38-year-old Wayland Rudd was charged with possession of more than $950 of stolen property. Rudd was arrested late Tuesday night after Chico...
Two inflatable Christmas unicorns returned to their family just in time for Christmas
CHICO, Calif. - Two of the Christmas inflatables stolen by Wayland Rudd from a Chico home on Dec. 20 were returned to their owners. The Chico Police Department returned Candy Cane and Rainbow, two inflatable Christmas unicorns, to their family. Rudd had stolen at least six inflatables from Chico homes...
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
Red Bluff Police Department warns community members of potential scam calls
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is warning people in the local community of potential scam calls. Police say that someone has been calling individuals claiming to be an officer with the department and is trying to solicit money. The Red Bluff PD would never call and...
Hanukkah celebrations continue across Chico
Chico Havurah gathered on Friday evening to celebrate the sixth night of Hanukkah and observe the start of Shabbat. Chico Havurah gathered on Friday evening to celebrate the sixth night of Hanukkah and observe the start of Shabbat.
Chico boy donates more than 60 blankets to the Chico Animal Shelter for Christmas
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico boy is working to make sure no shelter pets go cold this holiday season. It’s the season of giving and residents at the Chico Animal Shelter were happy Bennett Tibbitts helped spread some holiday cheer. 5-year-old Bennett packed a wagon with 64 new fleece...
Felon arrested after a peaceful armed standoff in Oroville Thursday evening
OROVILLE, Calif. - Butte Sheriff’s Office says that a felon on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested on a no bail arrest warrant in Oroville after a SWAT Team peacefully resolved an armed standoff on Thursday at 5:25 p.m. Deputies received a 911 call from a homeowner, who had...
Man arrested on multiple charges including stealing packages in Chico on Friday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police say that a man was arrested after a call was received from a person in the West Avenues area regarding someone stealing a package off of their front porch on Friday at 8:12 a.m. The person who called police was able to give an accurate...
Oroville looking to fill police vacancies amid hiring new chief
Oroville looking to fill police vacancies amid hiring new chief. Staffing shortages also come as two former officers filed federal lawsuits this year against the department alleging sexual harassment and racial discrimination among other claims. LaGrone says those claims are false and haven't affected the department.
20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
Overcoming the odds: Chico girl lives with rare disorder
CHICO, Calif. - Duet is like your typical three year old. She loves to smile and play with her brother. The family of four felt it's own form of pain when last December, Duet was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder known as BPAN, a form of NBIA. Currently, BPAN has no treatment or cure.
