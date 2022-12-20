Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, FloridaModern GlobeDunedin, FL
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
TE Rob Gronkowski Discussed Return With BucsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Golf Club made sure that the holidays were brighter for some local kids this season. On Dec. 12 the club held its annual Children’s Christmas Party, where the kids received super-sized gift bags full of presents for each child. Approximately 40 children received bags...
Beach Beacon
Column: Indian Shores monument goes beyond historical accuracy
The Tocobaga Memorial Plaza dedicated on June 16 in Indian Shores is impressive. I’ve visited this site several times to compare its accuracy to the historical record from archaeology and the Spanish expedition diaries of the 1500s, and I have to say: The creative design team who conceived of the site plan and plaza design are to be congratulated.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay among fastest-growing large U.S. metro areas
The region, with a population surging by 5.6% over the past five years, ranks 15th overall, according to a new study. U.S. population growth has slowed to its lowest rate on record. At the end of 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that the nation’s population had grown by 392,665 compared to the previous year, an increase of just 0.1%.
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida
Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
Battle brews over who’s responsible for dangerous holes in Pinellas neighborhood road
Ellen Connolly and other residents who use Estancia Boulevard were thrilled when Pinellas County workers put a steel plate over a dangerous hole in the street.
Where can I see New Year’s Eve fireworks in Tampa Bay?
It's that time of year where colors and sparkles will light up the night sky, ringing in the new year.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants
The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida gator spotted 'guarding' ball on golf course
BRADENTON, Fla. - A Florida golfer had to decide whether he was going to let a gator have at it with his golf ball or stand his ground. Mike Murphy had just finished hitting his shot on his third hole at the Tara Golf and Country Club in Bradenton. As...
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"
Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Senior Director of Data Analytics is Nationally Recognized as a Rising Star
Becker’s Hospital Review names Etter Hoang to its Rising Stars: 104 Healthcare Leaders to Know list for his innovative approach to data analytics and health care administration. December 22, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Senior Director of Data Analytics, Etter Hoang, is being nationally recognized for his groundbreaking...
stpetecatalyst.com
Former Tesla exec launches local electric boat company
John Vo, the former global head of manufacturing at Tesla, believes Tampa Bay can become a unique version of Silicon Valley. He is particularly bullish on the St. Petersburg area, and for a good reason. Vo relocated from the Northern California technology hub and founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG) in late 2021. The environmental and tech-focused company now hopes to disrupt the boating industry from its Tampa Bay headquarters, similar to how Tesla transformed automotive manufacturing.
Beach Beacon
Woman held in barroom shooting
LEALMAN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old St. Petersburg woman on …
Hillsborough County Homeowners With Wells Should Be Prepared For Freezing Temps
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – According to the National Weather Service, parts of the Tampa Bay area are expected to have near to below-freezing temperatures Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning. This has prompted the Southwest Florida Water Management District to advise residents who live near Plant
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History
Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
fox13news.com
Winter storms around the country impacting holiday travelers at Tampa International Airport
TAMPA, Fla. - Storms around the country are already hammering travelers at Tampa International Airport. From Atlanta to Washington, holiday travelers are facing a wall of cancelations and delays with snow stopping many planes in their tracks. Relatives of Tampa resident Margaret Becker were delayed even though they were coming...
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton homes shine bright during holiday season
Standing in front of Tim Cunningham's home in Riverwalk is like being transported to the Island of Misfit Toys. Rudolph, Clarice, King Moonracer, Santa, Yukon Cornelius and others from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys" light up Cunningham's front yard each year. The idea expanded from...
Cash, check, crab legs: Healthcare CEO charged with ‘scheme to defraud’
CEO Wendy Merson of Windmoor Healthcare of Pinellas Park was charged with three counts of scheme to defraud, records show.
multihousingnews.com
Passco Sells Tampa-Area Community for $115M
The 360-unit Class A asset in Sarasota, Fla., was built in 2017. Passco Cos. has sold off another one of its Florida communities. The company sold Longitude 82 Apartments, a 360-unit community in Sarasota, Fla., for $115 million to an undisclosed buyer. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the community for the second time since it was built in 2017.
