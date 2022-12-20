ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Beacon

Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs

DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Golf Club made sure that the holidays were brighter for some local kids this season. On Dec. 12 the club held its annual Children’s Christmas Party, where the kids received super-sized gift bags full of presents for each child. Approximately 40 children received bags...
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Column: Indian Shores monument goes beyond historical accuracy

The Tocobaga Memorial Plaza dedicated on June 16 in Indian Shores is impressive. I’ve visited this site several times to compare its accuracy to the historical record from archaeology and the Spanish expedition diaries of the 1500s, and I have to say: The creative design team who conceived of the site plan and plaza design are to be congratulated.
INDIAN SHORES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa Bay among fastest-growing large U.S. metro areas

The region, with a population surging by 5.6% over the past five years, ranks 15th overall, according to a new study. U.S. population growth has slowed to its lowest rate on record. At the end of 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that the nation’s population had grown by 392,665 compared to the previous year, an increase of just 0.1%.
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
DUNEDIN, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants

The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Florida gator spotted 'guarding' ball on golf course

BRADENTON, Fla. - A Florida golfer had to decide whether he was going to let a gator have at it with his golf ball or stand his ground. Mike Murphy had just finished hitting his shot on his third hole at the Tara Golf and Country Club in Bradenton. As...
BRADENTON, FL
L. Cane

An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"

Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Former Tesla exec launches local electric boat company

John Vo, the former global head of manufacturing at Tesla, believes Tampa Bay can become a unique version of Silicon Valley. He is particularly bullish on the St. Petersburg area, and for a good reason. Vo relocated from the Northern California technology hub and founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG) in late 2021. The environmental and tech-focused company now hopes to disrupt the boating industry from its Tampa Bay headquarters, similar to how Tesla transformed automotive manufacturing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Modern Globe

Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History

Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

East Bradenton homes shine bright during holiday season

Standing in front of Tim Cunningham's home in Riverwalk is like being transported to the Island of Misfit Toys. Rudolph, Clarice, King Moonracer, Santa, Yukon Cornelius and others from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys" light up Cunningham's front yard each year. The idea expanded from...
BRADENTON, FL
multihousingnews.com

Passco Sells Tampa-Area Community for $115M

The 360-unit Class A asset in Sarasota, Fla., was built in 2017. Passco Cos. has sold off another one of its Florida communities. The company sold Longitude 82 Apartments, a 360-unit community in Sarasota, Fla., for $115 million to an undisclosed buyer. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the community for the second time since it was built in 2017.
SARASOTA, FL

