Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Golf Club made sure that the holidays were brighter for some local kids this season. On Dec. 12 the club held its annual Children’s Christmas Party, where the kids received super-sized gift bags full of presents for each child. Approximately 40 children received bags...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete homebuilding companies merge
St. Petersburg-based residential real estate companies Canopy Builders and Brick Street Homes are merging – allowing them to expand their portfolio and deliver more homes. Canopy Builders has built 135 homes and has 100 units planned for 2023. “With this merge, Canopy Builders can better serve our customers, employees...
Cash, check, crab legs: Healthcare CEO charged with ‘scheme to defraud’
CEO Wendy Merson of Windmoor Healthcare of Pinellas Park was charged with three counts of scheme to defraud, records show.
Battle brews over who’s responsible for dangerous holes in Pinellas neighborhood road
Ellen Connolly and other residents who use Estancia Boulevard were thrilled when Pinellas County workers put a steel plate over a dangerous hole in the street.
stpetecatalyst.com
Former Tesla exec launches local electric boat company
John Vo, the former global head of manufacturing at Tesla, believes Tampa Bay can become a unique version of Silicon Valley. He is particularly bullish on the St. Petersburg area, and for a good reason. Vo relocated from the Northern California technology hub and founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG) in late 2021. The environmental and tech-focused company now hopes to disrupt the boating industry from its Tampa Bay headquarters, similar to how Tesla transformed automotive manufacturing.
Beach Beacon
Woman held in barroom shooting
LEALMAN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old St. Petersburg woman on …
stpeterising.com
33-unit apartment building approved for 4th Avenue South in downtown St. Pete
A vacant 0.2-acre parcel three blocks east of Tropicana Field could be developed into a seven-story, 33-unit apartment building. Located at 630 4th Avenue South, the property is owned by Yaron Levi of Onyx St. Pete LLC, which, according to SunBiz, has a Valley Stream, NY mailing address. Onyx St....
Beach Beacon
Community Calendar
ST. PETERSBURG — A photography hike will be presented Thursday, Dec. 22, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Grab your camera of choice and enjoy a guided tour of the trails at the Weedon Island Preserve. This program will begin with a brief classroom session to highlight the seasonal features of the preserve, as well as specific wildlife behaviors, which will help participants capture the natural beauty of the area.
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida
Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
Beach Beacon
Column: Indian Shores monument goes beyond historical accuracy
The Tocobaga Memorial Plaza dedicated on June 16 in Indian Shores is impressive. I’ve visited this site several times to compare its accuracy to the historical record from archaeology and the Spanish expedition diaries of the 1500s, and I have to say: The creative design team who conceived of the site plan and plaza design are to be congratulated.
2 new Florida license plates now available
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
Hillsborough County Offices, Facilities, And Services Schedule For The Holidays
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County offices and many public facilities will be closed certain days or have adjusted schedules during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collections will follow a normal schedule in the unincorporated Hillsborough County Solid Waste
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
stpetecatalyst.com
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
fox13news.com
Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?
TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
Longboat Observer
One seriously injured in auto mishap on Longboat Key
A crash that sent a sedan into a storefront on Bay Isles Parkway on Wednesday afternoon resulted in three injuries, one of them serious, Longboat Key authorities said. One person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital initially as a trauma alert, but a spokesperson for Longboat Key Fire-Rescue said the victim had been released from hospital care by Thursday. The other two victims were checked by paramedics at the scene but were not taken to the hospital.
Beach Beacon
Belleair bans smoking in public parks
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Town Commission held its final meeting of 2022 on Dec. 6, and the commissioners put a bow on the year by addressing several key items, including an ordinance banning smoking in public parks, a new legal services agreement with the city attorney and an update on the town’s ongoing water plant saga.
Beach Beacon
Vote on John’s Pass Village zoning postponed
MADEIRA BEACH — A decision on a proposed ordinance to change the zoning for John’s Pass Village has been put off until January. The ordinance has been in the works since mid-2021 and was scheduled for a first vote by the board of commissioners at their Dec. 14 regular meeting, but that was scratched after several commissioners said they were not ready to vote.
Beach Beacon
Clearwater council moves to oust City Manager Jon Jennings after 1 year
CLEARWATER — City Council members voted 3-2 on Dec. 15 to begin the process of firing City Manager Jon Jennings a little more than a year after they hired him. The action came on a night when the council had been poised to discuss giving Jennings a raise despite a tenure that included some rough patches, mainly over his communication style. The tide turned quickly this week after some council members said Jennings was slow to prepare them for a major vote Dec. 15 on a contract for Ruth Eckerd Hall to manage the 4,000-seat amphitheater under construction in Coachman Park.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
