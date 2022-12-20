ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Beach Beacon

Clearwater council moves to oust City Manager Jon Jennings after 1 year

CLEARWATER — City Council members voted 3-2 on Dec. 15 to begin the process of firing City Manager Jon Jennings a little more than a year after they hired him. The action came on a night when the council had been poised to discuss giving Jennings a raise despite a tenure that included some rough patches, mainly over his communication style. The tide turned quickly this week after some council members said Jennings was slow to prepare them for a major vote Dec. 15 on a contract for Ruth Eckerd Hall to manage the 4,000-seat amphitheater under construction in Coachman Park.
CLEARWATER, FL
wlrn.org

Two GOP leaders vie to chair the Republican Party of Florida

After a run of successes, the Republican Party of Florida is looking for a new leader. Outgoing party chair Joe Gruters will leave early next year to run for treasurer of the Republican National Committee. Now two high-powered leaders of the state GOP are vying to succeed Gruters -- and to wipe out what’s left of the Florida Democrats.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Indian Shores town administrator now a chartered office

INDIAN SHORES — In the Nov. 8 elections, Indian Shores’ voters sanctioned making the town administrator a chartered employee, relieving the mayor of administrative duties while keeping the mayor as the head of town government. To implement these changes, two ordinances went before the Town Council on Dec....
INDIAN SHORES, FL
Florida Phoenix

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following a pardon from then-President Donald Trump, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has emerged as a conservative culture warrior, getting involved in local politics in Sarasota County and speaking to audiences around the country. Flynn moved to Englewood in south Sarasota County in 2021 and has since become active in the Sarasota Republican Party. […] The post Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
observernews.net

Riverview chamber’s leader resigns, CEO search begins

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce is searching for a new leader with the announced resignation of Tanya Doran, the organization’s long-standing top executive. Pretty much a lifelong resident of Riverview and a graduate of East Bay High School in Gibsonton, Doran joined the chamber 14 years ago in December, becoming its executive director one month later. She’ll leave as the chamber’s president and chief executive officer, thanks to a title change the board enacted in 2019.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Regional news briefs

TAMPA — Mark Lundy, husband of the late USF Health physician Dr. Marion Ridley, has made a $1 million donation to the University of South Florida medical school for the fund he established earlier this year in Ridley’s name. The Marion B. Ridley Endowed Resident Fund supports residents...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Community Calendar

ST. PETERSBURG — A photography hike will be presented Thursday, Dec. 22, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Grab your camera of choice and enjoy a guided tour of the trails at the Weedon Island Preserve. This program will begin with a brief classroom session to highlight the seasonal features of the preserve, as well as specific wildlife behaviors, which will help participants capture the natural beauty of the area.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Officials say new sculpture a perfect fit for Dunedin, new City Hall

DUNEDIN — Dunedin’s newest public art piece was installed in front of the nearly completed City Hall building and was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and dedication. “The See” is a 26-foot-high stainless steel sculpture created by Heath Satow, an artist from Ogden, Utah. The artwork is designed...
DUNEDIN, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete homebuilding companies merge

St. Petersburg-based residential real estate companies Canopy Builders and Brick Street Homes are merging – allowing them to expand their portfolio and deliver more homes. Canopy Builders has built 135 homes and has 100 units planned for 2023. “With this merge, Canopy Builders can better serve our customers, employees...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

