Beach Beacon
Clearwater council moves to oust City Manager Jon Jennings after 1 year
CLEARWATER — City Council members voted 3-2 on Dec. 15 to begin the process of firing City Manager Jon Jennings a little more than a year after they hired him. The action came on a night when the council had been poised to discuss giving Jennings a raise despite a tenure that included some rough patches, mainly over his communication style. The tide turned quickly this week after some council members said Jennings was slow to prepare them for a major vote Dec. 15 on a contract for Ruth Eckerd Hall to manage the 4,000-seat amphitheater under construction in Coachman Park.
wlrn.org
Two GOP leaders vie to chair the Republican Party of Florida
After a run of successes, the Republican Party of Florida is looking for a new leader. Outgoing party chair Joe Gruters will leave early next year to run for treasurer of the Republican National Committee. Now two high-powered leaders of the state GOP are vying to succeed Gruters -- and to wipe out what’s left of the Florida Democrats.
Warren v. DeSantis ruling expected at any moment
Gov. Ron DeSantis' legal battle with Andrew Warren, Tampa's suspended top prosecutor, made national headlines.
Tampa activists will protest anti-trans law at the office of Florida Board of Medicine doctor
The protest takes place January 7 in South Tampa
Warren v. DeSantis: Ruling expected soon in case of suspended prosecutor
With his job on the line, suspended state attorney Andrew Warren is anticipating a decision on whether he will remain out of office.
Indian Shores town administrator now a chartered office
INDIAN SHORES — In the Nov. 8 elections, Indian Shores’ voters sanctioned making the town administrator a chartered employee, relieving the mayor of administrative duties while keeping the mayor as the head of town government. To implement these changes, two ordinances went before the Town Council on Dec....
Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following a pardon from then-President Donald Trump, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has emerged as a conservative culture warrior, getting involved in local politics in Sarasota County and speaking to audiences around the country. Flynn moved to Englewood in south Sarasota County in 2021 and has since become active in the Sarasota Republican Party. […] The post Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
DeSantis appoints removed judge who ruled against teen getting abortion over ‘bad grades’ to new court
Hillsborough Judge appointed to new role by Gov. Ron DeSantis after losing election to keep his seat.
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
observernews.net
Riverview chamber’s leader resigns, CEO search begins
The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce is searching for a new leader with the announced resignation of Tanya Doran, the organization’s long-standing top executive. Pretty much a lifelong resident of Riverview and a graduate of East Bay High School in Gibsonton, Doran joined the chamber 14 years ago in December, becoming its executive director one month later. She’ll leave as the chamber’s president and chief executive officer, thanks to a title change the board enacted in 2019.
Around Town: Regional news briefs
TAMPA — Mark Lundy, husband of the late USF Health physician Dr. Marion Ridley, has made a $1 million donation to the University of South Florida medical school for the fund he established earlier this year in Ridley’s name. The Marion B. Ridley Endowed Resident Fund supports residents...
Hillsborough County workers face paycheck problems ahead of holidays
Workers estimate that hundreds of county employees have not been paid correctly over the past month.
Hillsborough County Offices, Facilities, And Services Schedule For The Holidays
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County offices and many public facilities will be closed certain days or have adjusted schedules during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collections will follow a normal schedule in the unincorporated Hillsborough County Solid Waste
Battle brews over who’s responsible for dangerous holes in Pinellas neighborhood road
Ellen Connolly and other residents who use Estancia Boulevard were thrilled when Pinellas County workers put a steel plate over a dangerous hole in the street.
Community Calendar
ST. PETERSBURG — A photography hike will be presented Thursday, Dec. 22, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Grab your camera of choice and enjoy a guided tour of the trails at the Weedon Island Preserve. This program will begin with a brief classroom session to highlight the seasonal features of the preserve, as well as specific wildlife behaviors, which will help participants capture the natural beauty of the area.
Officials say new sculpture a perfect fit for Dunedin, new City Hall
DUNEDIN — Dunedin’s newest public art piece was installed in front of the nearly completed City Hall building and was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and dedication. “The See” is a 26-foot-high stainless steel sculpture created by Heath Satow, an artist from Ogden, Utah. The artwork is designed...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete homebuilding companies merge
St. Petersburg-based residential real estate companies Canopy Builders and Brick Street Homes are merging – allowing them to expand their portfolio and deliver more homes. Canopy Builders has built 135 homes and has 100 units planned for 2023. “With this merge, Canopy Builders can better serve our customers, employees...
mynews13.com
Lakeland responds to record-number drivers with multi-million dollar plan
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County was named one of the fastest growing areas in the nation and that’s come with a record amount of consistent traffic. The residents who were already living in these communities say the traffic is a big issue. “This area over here in Dixieland...
Bay Area doctor fined in malpractice case, patient’s daughter still pushing for wrongful death law reforms
A Brandon doctor agreed to a fine and continuing education in a settlement with the Florida Department of Health Board of Medicine, but the patient's daughter insisted it was not enough.
