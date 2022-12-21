Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
I-94 closed from Montana border to Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Bismarck until further notice. This closure is due to blowing and drifting snow, areas of near-zero visibility and icy conditions. Several roads south of...
valleynewslive.com
Refugees get to see Santa for the first time
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa came early for several families in the Capital City yesterday. Bismarck Global Neighbors helped deliver presents to families who have resettled in North Dakota as refugees. Elves accompanied Santa who visited more than 40 families that received gifts. For many of the kids this was...
valleynewslive.com
Unconventional UPS drop off gets Christmas packages delivered on time
WILTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa’s sleigh looked a little different for residents of Wilton today. A UPS driver sent out a message on Facebook today telling residents who were waiting for packages he would be in town at noon. The driver asked if people were able to meet him...
Comments / 0