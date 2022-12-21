Read full article on original website
B I L L
4d ago
OBiden reducing homelessness by 25% in the next two years. Right after it ruins 50% more homes with crazy out of control costs and prevents thousands from buying a home in the first place with interest rates that are five or more points higher than what they were when he was placed in office.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Related
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
WWEEK
Another Federal Agency Rejects Portland’s Application for Change of Use at Multnomah Village Armory
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has rejected the city of Portland’s application for a change of use on a 4-acre Multnomah Village property known as the Jerome F. Sears Army Reserve Center. The decision casts a pall over the Multnomah Safe Rest Village, a temporary alternative...
Washington Examiner
Portland throws out hundreds of criminal cases due to public defender shortage
A shortage of public defenders in Portland, Oregon, has led courts to dismiss hundreds of criminal cases and delayed justice for scores of other victims whose cases have languished in a backlog for months. Between February and December of this year, Multnomah County dismissed 300 cases because no public defender...
WWEEK
Owner of Dante’s Complains to Mayor About a Reef-Managed Parking Lot That’s “Devolved Into Chaos”
Last week, WW wrote about how Miami-based Reef Technology, which manages most of the parking lots in downtown Portland, is seeing some of its most meaningful contracts end due to alleged poor management. (It’s also shuttered the majority of its “ghost kitchen” trailers scattered across the city that make fast food for delivery, including Wendy’s.)
Chronicle
Five-Year State of Emergency for Housing, Homelessness Comes to an End in Cowlitz County
The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday rescinded the state of emergency in housing and homelessness declared more than five years ago in part to avoid adopting stormwater regulations required by the state. Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he proposed taking the declaration off the books because it has been in place for...
KGW
camaspostrecord.com
State indefinitely suspends Washougal practitioner’s medical license
The Washington Medical Commission has issued its final order regarding a Washougal physician assistant (PA) accused of promoting unfounded COVID-19 treatments and verbally harassing medical professionals treating hospitalized COVID patients. The Commission’s order indefinitely suspends the PA license of Scott C. Miller, founder of the Miller Family Pediatrics clinic in...
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
Homeless Portlanders pack shelters during ice storm; on Saturday, they will return to streets
Warming shelters in Multnomah County were full Friday, with more people expected to show up as frigid temperatures continue across the region. Nearly 800 people have sought warmth at five severe-weather shelters as of Thursday night, county spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said. The shelters are at capacity but will not turn anyone away.
KGW
Wanted man in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
Jose Caraballo was arrested in Southern Oregon, Portland police said. He is accused of killing his girlfriend Kathryn Muhlbach.
City of Portland announces revamp of condemned O’Bryant Square park
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced Wednesday that they have agreed to take emergency action to demolish and revamp O’Bryant Square — the condemned underground parking garage topped by a street-level park on the 800 block of Harvey Milk Street.
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
portlandobserver.com
Hacienda CDC Opens Three Free Portland-Area Learning and Innovation Centers for Youth and Adults
PORTLAND, Ore., December 1, 2022 — Adults and youth in North, Northeast and Southeast Portland experienced new and vital connections to cutting-edge technology, STEM education, and career development opportunities with three community-driven learning centers opening. The new centers were created by Verizon in partnership with Hacienda CDC to remove...
opb.org
Reynolds superintendent resigns, announces plans to retire at end of school year
The Reynolds school board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Danna Diaz and approved an agreement Thursday night to transition to a new leader of the 10,000-student district in east Multnomah County. The school board met in executive session Thursday night to “consider information or records that are exempt by law...
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecast
Photo by(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Multnomah County cold weather shelters take in hundreds amid frigid temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a warming shelter at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, dozens of people sought warmth on Friday as frigid temperatures persisted across the Portland metro area. It's one of five severe weather shelters where Multnomah County, the City of Portland and other partners provided meals, behavioral health and medical support.
kptv.com
Multnomah Co., City of Portland declare state of emergency ahead of bitterly cold winter storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County and Portland officials issued a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon ahead of a bitterly cold winter storm that was forecasted to arrive in the area starting Wednesday. The state of emergency, which started Tuesday, Dec. 20, was meant to alert the public to the...
Thousands lose power in Portland metro as ice storm hits region
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people in the Portland metro area were without power Friday as the region deals with the impacts of an ice storm that arrived Thursday night. Even before the snow, sleet and freezing rain arrived, thousands had lost power Thursday morning as strong winds moved into Oregon.
