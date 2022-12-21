ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBiden reducing homelessness by 25% in the next two years. Right after it ruins 50% more homes with crazy out of control costs and prevents thousands from buying a home in the first place with interest rates that are five or more points higher than what they were when he was placed in office.

WWEEK

Owner of Dante’s Complains to Mayor About a Reef-Managed Parking Lot That’s “Devolved Into Chaos”

Last week, WW wrote about how Miami-based Reef Technology, which manages most of the parking lots in downtown Portland, is seeing some of its most meaningful contracts end due to alleged poor management. (It’s also shuttered the majority of its “ghost kitchen” trailers scattered across the city that make fast food for delivery, including Wendy’s.)
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Five-Year State of Emergency for Housing, Homelessness Comes to an End in Cowlitz County

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday rescinded the state of emergency in housing and homelessness declared more than five years ago in part to avoid adopting stormwater regulations required by the state. Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he proposed taking the declaration off the books because it has been in place for...
camaspostrecord.com

State indefinitely suspends Washougal practitioner’s medical license

The Washington Medical Commission has issued its final order regarding a Washougal physician assistant (PA) accused of promoting unfounded COVID-19 treatments and verbally harassing medical professionals treating hospitalized COVID patients. The Commission’s order indefinitely suspends the PA license of Scott C. Miller, founder of the Miller Family Pediatrics clinic in...
WASHOUGAL, WA
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Reynolds School District will lose its superintendent midyear

The Reynolds School District, which serves one of the biggest concentrations of high needs students in the Portland metro area, is losing its superintendent midyear. The school board met late Thursday in executive session, then in a meeting open to the public, to accept the resignation of Dr. Danna Diaz. Board members said they will immediately launch a search for an interim superintendent.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object

100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandobserver.com

Hacienda CDC Opens Three Free Portland-Area Learning and Innovation Centers for Youth and Adults

PORTLAND, Ore., December 1, 2022 — Adults and youth in North, Northeast and Southeast Portland experienced new and vital connections to cutting-edge technology, STEM education, and career development opportunities with three community-driven learning centers opening. The new centers were created by Verizon in partnership with Hacienda CDC to remove...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Thousands lose power in Portland metro as ice storm hits region

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people in the Portland metro area were without power Friday as the region deals with the impacts of an ice storm that arrived Thursday night. Even before the snow, sleet and freezing rain arrived, thousands had lost power Thursday morning as strong winds moved into Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR

