Gator Country
Florida signs “really unique players” along defensive line
Going into the 2022 football season, the defensive line position was a major position of need for the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that ever worked for Florida this year as the continued struggles on the defensive line seemingly got worse. This staff has worked endlessly to try and revive that consistent violent culture Florida defensive lines were known for back in the day. With this incoming defensive line class, including a specific transfer out of Louisville, Napier and this staff are getting closer towards reaching that goal.
Maclay long snapper signs with "dream school" Florida State
Maclay's Peyton Naylor is one of the top long snappers in the country, but when it came time in deciding where he wanted to play in college, he didn't have to wait long or look very far.
How Did Miami Do With Head-to-Head Recruiting Battles Versus FSU & Florida?
Discussing Miaim’s recruiting against the Seminoles and Gators.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #20
Welcome to the 20th edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! So far, FSU’s 2023 class has 17 prep signees and 6 transfer portal additions as we move through the December signing period and into a new year. Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always,...
diehardsport.com
Nation’s Top Transfer, Five-Star FSU Pledge Get Into It On Social Media
In a little back and forth between five-star WR Hykeem Williams and Travis Hunter, the one-time Jackson State DB (announced transfer to Colorado) says that Florida State (where Williams signed, already was trying to recruit him before he hit the transfer portal:
Dillion Gabriel, Oklahoma players comment on FSU leading up to Cheez-It Bowl
The Sooners aren't taking the Seminoles lightly leading up to next week.
Grad-transfer cornerback leaving Florida State to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Another defensive back is moving on from the Seminoles.
dukebasketballreport.com
Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...
You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
mainstreetdailynews.com
IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold
With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
WCTV
Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
WCTV
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The former executive director of the Florida Public Defenders Association died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee. Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a staffer at numerous state agencies for the past 20 years and had worked for the past two years as an operations director for Tallahassee Community College.
WCTV
Tallahassee man loses presents, trees in house fire just days before Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Inside Joseph Osborn’s home are a burnt-up tree and presents for his two kids. “It’s almost Christmas, and I was getting everything ready for the kids,” Osborn said. His home on Box Wood Court was damaged in a fire last week, destroying nearly...
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
WCTV
Explosion in Jefferson County sends two to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An explosion near a work area on East Washington Street in Jefferson County has sent two people to the hospital, according to the Jefferson County Fire Rescue. In a post on Facebook, the Jefferson County Fire Rescue says: “Responded to an explosion on East Washington...
WCTV
Operation Relentless targets “large scale drug dealers” in Big Bend
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nine people have been arrested in what authorities are calling “Operation Relentless.”. The Wakulla County Sheriff announcing the investigation and arrests on his Facebook page Thursday. Sheriff Jared Miller said the months-long undercover operation “was designed to target large-scale drug dealers in the Big Bend...
WCTV
GCSO: Man detained in Chattahoochee murder
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been detained pending an on-going investigation. GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road and neighbors tell us the scene was flooded with patrol cars and flashing lights...
Airport roadway improvement projects taking off
Major projects are in the works to make way for even more passengers at Tallahassee International Airport in the future.
WCTV
Tips to protect your pipes from freezing as cooler temperatures move in
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -As we prepare for a chilly Christmas, plumbers are reminding everyone to keep an eye on their pipes!. One of the last things people want to deal with on Christmas day or the days leading up to Christmas are frozen pipes and you can avoid them with a few simple steps.
Multiple people injured following explosion in Jefferson County
Two people were injured following an explosion in Jefferson County Thursday morning.
