YouTube closing in on deal with NFL for 'Sunday Ticket'

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
NFL Sunday Ticket is on the verge of having a new home, according to multiple reports.

The Wall Street Journal struck first in reporting Google’s YouTube TV and the NFL are close to a deal that could be announced as soon as Wednesday.

The Sunday Ticket package had been part of DirecTV since its inception in 1994. DirecTV has paid the NFL $1.5 billion per year.

Viewers pay around $300 a season for “Sunday Ticket,” which averages 2 million subscribers. As of August, DirecTV had a total of 13.9 million subscribers.

Per The WSJ:

Terms being discussed for the agreement couldn’t immediately be learned. … Sunday Ticket allows subscribers to view all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, meaning games that don’t involve their local teams.

… Under the scenario being discussed, NFL games would be available to be streamed on two subscription services, YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels, next season.

… YouTube TV, a $64.99-a-month online bundle of cable channels, crossed more than 5 million subscriptions and trial accounts in June, according to the company. Primetime Channels, which launched in November, allows viewers to individually subscribe to more than 30 streaming services.

The NFL and YouTube already have a relationship. The league’s channel on YouTube has more than 10 million subscribers and all NFL teams also have their own channels on the platform.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Playoff hopeful Packers unwrap perfect present on Christmas Eve

The Green Bay Packers need help to make the postseason, and a bunch of it arrived via delivery on Christmas Eve. Individual losses by the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Washington Commanders on Saturday all could have helped the Packers’ increasingly hopeful playoff chances. Instead, the Packers unwrapped the perfect Christmas Eve present: losses by all four teams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles lose to Cowboys, giving them all the motivation they need vs. Saints next week

Oh boy. The Gardner Minshew-led Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night, losing by a final tally of 40-34 and putting their record at 13-2 going into next week’s game with the New Orleans Saints. It also keeps the Eagles one win away from locking up the NFC’s top playoff seed and everything that comes with it: homefield advantage throughout the postseason, plus a lucrative wild-card round bye week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders fall 37-20 to the 49ers

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers were locked in a competitive 7-7 game at halftime of their Week 16 showdown from Levi’s Stadium. Unfortunately for the Commanders, that’s where the competitive portion of the game would end as the 49ers would score 30 second-half points en route to an easy 37-20 win over Washington.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys defense may end season facing run of backup QBs before playoffs

For those who want their team to be tested while firing on all cylinders as they enter the playoffs, they appear to be getting more fodder for sowing doubt. The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has struggled in the last half of the season. After only allowing one of their first seven opponents to score 20 points or more, they’ve only held one of their last seven under the mark.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Referee Clete Blakeman's crew assigned to work Chiefs-Seahawks game

14-year NFL referee Clete Blakeman and his crew are set to officiate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks according to Football Zebras. This is the second game that Blakeman has officiated for Kansas City this season, with the first game coming against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. That game was the Chiefs’ most penalized game (10) this season up until last week’s 11-flag game by Carl Cheffers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

