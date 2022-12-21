Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop
Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The beloved DJ's wife knew something was wrong.
Megan Fox left confused after posting her AI art generated selfies
Megan Fox did like so many other social media users this past week and generated a number of artificial intelligence created selfies with the aid of app Lensa, but she was a bit perplexed by the results.
bodyslam.net
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
papermag.com
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Is Said To Have Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H
Vince McMahon has been known as the pioneer who revolutionized the wrestling industry forever. He is the reason his former company, WWE, is a global phenomenon today and has passed many of his traits to his family members. However, a former WWE star believes Triple H would have been the ideal son Vince desired.
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Nikki Cross Teases Return Of Former Stable
Welcome back? Stables have been a huge part of WWE for decades and that will likely continue to be the case for a long time to come. The idea makes perfect sense as a stable allows several wrestlers to get television time at once while often uniting under a common theme. Now a current WWE star is teasing the return of a stable which did not get the best chance in the company.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Believes Big Show Was One Of The Worst Booked WWE Talents Ever
Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE and was always a highlight on WWE television, for one reason or the other. Wight spent more than twenty years there before he decided to make his take his skills to AEW last year. Many fans also feel that The Big Show was not given the respect he deserves in WWE for many years. It seems even Jim Ross believes Big Show was booked horribly in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Rick Ross Unapologetic About Dropping F-Bomb On AEW Dynamite
Rick Ross is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after and beloved rappers in the pro wrestling world. He is also a huge pro wrestling fan and is no stranger to appearing on AEW television from time to time. He also appeared during this week’s Dynamite, where Ross dropped a huge f-bomb that shocked fans. It seems Ross is not apologetic about what he said at all.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Makes Surprising Appearance on WWE SmackDown
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was relatively stacked, with a Tag Team Championships match and a Gauntlet match to decide Ronda Rousey's next opponent included in its lineup. It also set about building to the anticpated battle between the teams of Kevin Owens and John Cena vs Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and as part of that build, WWE aired a Cena-focused promo video that showcased his career in the ring and outside of it. That video also featured the first appearance of Vince McMahon on FOX's SmackDown in a while, and fans were surprised to see his inclusion, even if it was just in a video package (via Xylot Themes).
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Wanted To Fire WWE Writer For Entering His Office Without Knocking
Vince McMahon is a billionaire and is certainly larger than life, in more ways than one. In fact, there have been many crazy stories about him over the years, most of which are actually true. No matter how many new stories come out about Vince McMahon’s bizarre behavior, fans continue to be shocked. It seems McMahon even wanted to fire a writer for entering his office without knocking.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Criticizes Uncle Howdy Appearance On Smackdown
The look of the mysterious character known as Uncle Howdy on WWE Smackdown has been criticized by a former WWE writer. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October at Extreme Rules, there have also been appearances from a new character named Uncle Howdy. For the past two months, Uncle Howdy only appeared on the video screen often issuing warnings about who Bray Wyatt really is and also warning LA Knight, who Wyatt is feuding with.
AOL Corp
JoJo Siwa Says She 'Got Tricked into Being Told That I Was Loved' Following Breakup from Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa is speaking out about heartbreak. In a video posted to her mom Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Story on Monday, the 19-year-old singer seemingly confirmed her split from TikTok creator Avery Cyrus in an emotional video. " 'Cause I got used!" JoJo said as she paced a room, talking to...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Friendship With Sasha Banks
The status of WWE's relationship with Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is up in the air, but it's looking more and more likely that she'll be appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in less than 2 weeks. As rumors continue to swirl about where Varnado could possibly end up next, AEW star Dax Harwood appeared on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast to announce his new show, "FTR with Dax Harwood," and spoke about his relationship with the former world champion.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Wants Vince McMahon To Return To WWE
It’s been a wild year for Vince McMahon as he stepped down from his position as CEO and Chairman of WWE and then in July he officially retired from WWE completely. There’s a new regime that’s running the company, but recently it’s been reported that Vince McMahon is interested in making a comeback.
