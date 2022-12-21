Florida five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks committed to Alabama on Thursday. Ricks is the second-best cornerback in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports' composite rankings. Playing for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., Ricks is considered the sixth-best prospect coming out of Florida. He's ranked the No. 23 overall recruit in the class.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO