buckeyesports.com

Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season

At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Shifting Focus Back To Georgia With Signing Period In Rear View

The Early Signing Period came to an official end on Friday – and was essentially over for Ohio State early Thursday after earning the signature of Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep four-star safety Jayden Bonsu (6-1, 210), the lone holdout of the class – and the focus for many teams now shifts entirely toward preparation for their upcoming bowl game.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Set To Match Up With Georgia’s Dynamic Tight Ends

During the regular season, Ohio State’s defense battled a plethora of top-tier tight ends. The Buckeyes saw relative success against Notre Dame All-American Michael Mayer and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta — the reigning Big Ten Tight End of the Year — however, their most difficult challenge to date awaits them against Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.
ATHENS, GA
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Remained Focused On Maine As Upsets Swirled Around College Basketball

On Wednesday afternoon, college basketball’s biggest upset — based on point spread — in at least 30 years occurred. Iowa, a 32-point favorite, was stunned at home by 3-9 Eastern Illinois — a team that Ohio State vanquished 65-43 on Nov. 16 — 92-83, sending shockwaves across the college basketball world. The Hawkeyes’ loss was indicative of a trend swirling around college basketball, as several other Power Six programs fell in buy games — including Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oregon — on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Okpara Finding Comfort In Bench Role

For several seasons, Ohio State fans clamored for the program to find a true big man that could defend the rim at a high level and impact the game with his size. It appears the Buckeyes may have found that elusive piece in freshman center Felix Okpara. The 6-11 center...
COLUMBUS, OH

