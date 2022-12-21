Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season
At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Shifting Focus Back To Georgia With Signing Period In Rear View
The Early Signing Period came to an official end on Friday – and was essentially over for Ohio State early Thursday after earning the signature of Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep four-star safety Jayden Bonsu (6-1, 210), the lone holdout of the class – and the focus for many teams now shifts entirely toward preparation for their upcoming bowl game.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Set To Match Up With Georgia’s Dynamic Tight Ends
During the regular season, Ohio State’s defense battled a plethora of top-tier tight ends. The Buckeyes saw relative success against Notre Dame All-American Michael Mayer and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta — the reigning Big Ten Tight End of the Year — however, their most difficult challenge to date awaits them against Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Remained Focused On Maine As Upsets Swirled Around College Basketball
On Wednesday afternoon, college basketball’s biggest upset — based on point spread — in at least 30 years occurred. Iowa, a 32-point favorite, was stunned at home by 3-9 Eastern Illinois — a team that Ohio State vanquished 65-43 on Nov. 16 — 92-83, sending shockwaves across the college basketball world. The Hawkeyes’ loss was indicative of a trend swirling around college basketball, as several other Power Six programs fell in buy games — including Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oregon — on Tuesday.
buckeyesports.com
Recruiting Outlook: Ohio State Signs 19 On First Day Of Early Signing Period
Ohio State had one of the program’s more drama-filled openings to the Early Signing Period in recent memory on Wednesday, finding out the decisions of several prospects both in and out of the Buckeyes’ class as recruits began signing their national letters of intent. All told, Ohio State...
buckeyesports.com
Okpara Finding Comfort In Bench Role
For several seasons, Ohio State fans clamored for the program to find a true big man that could defend the rim at a high level and impact the game with his size. It appears the Buckeyes may have found that elusive piece in freshman center Felix Okpara. The 6-11 center...
Comments / 0