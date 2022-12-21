Read full article on original website
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
HOLIDAY PEACE OFFERINGS: What would you gift a member of the opposite political party? Americans respond
Americans in the nation's capital revealed what gifts they would give to members of the opposite political party as peace offerings during the holiday season.
Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve
Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
Opinion/Your Turn: Don't just sit idly by and watch the destruction of democracy
On June 12, 2016, in his commencement speech to graduates of Stanford University, historical documentary filmmaker Ken Burns made history himself. After nearly 40 years of “diligently practice[ing] and rigorously maintain[ing] a conscious neutrality,” Burns said the time had come when he could “no longer remain neutral, silent.”
Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
China censors health chief’s ‘half a million people being infected a day’ comment, stops publishing Covid numbers
China was quick to censor the remark of a senior health official that around “half a million people a day were being infected with Covid-19 in a single city”, and stopped publishing its daily Covid numbers, reports said.The health official added that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics.However, the remark was quickly censored, followed by China's national health commission halting the publication of the Covid-19 data on Sunday."Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the commission said in a statement, without...
The Taliban have banned women from working for NGOs in Afghanistan
The Taliban government have ordered all non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly.
‘Each day it is getting worse’: Fighting to save lives on Ukraine’s bloodiest battlefield
The moment the firefighters got the call that central Bakhmut had been hit by a massive Russian artillery strike, another rocket ripped open the sky, landing less than a metre from their station and trapping the only people who could help the frontline Ukrainian city.With the street ablaze outside, and the gates mangled shut, the first responders had to use their fire engines to ram through the metal shutters to get out.“The only way was to drive through fire to get to the other fire,” says Major Yuriy Galich, the 37-year-old department chief, intermittently interrupted by the sound of shelling....
