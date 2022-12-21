ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals finalize coaching staff for 2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced two hires today to finalize their Major League coaching staff for the 2023 season. Zach Bove has been named the Director of Major League Pitching Strategy, Assistant Pitching Coach and Mitch Stetter has been named the Bullpen Coach. Bove and Stetter will...
Pierre scores 18, Wichita State beats Texas Southern 65-56

WICHITA (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Wichita State past Texas Southern 65-56 on Thursday night. Pierre was 8-of-13 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) for the Shockers (7-5). James Rojas scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Jaykwon Walton shot 3 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
