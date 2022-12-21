WICHITA (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Wichita State past Texas Southern 65-56 on Thursday night. Pierre was 8-of-13 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) for the Shockers (7-5). James Rojas scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Jaykwon Walton shot 3 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO