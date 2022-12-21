▶️ Ochoco National Forest among recipients of $3.3M for Oregon wildlife rehab

Read full article on original website
A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's Request
An enormous red stag deer "not native to North America" made appearances on a goat farm in East Alabama, and one teenager had the heart and tenacity to hunt it at his grandfather's request. Read the incredible story.
KOKI FOX 23
Federal feral hog program not showing much impact, Oklahoma one of worst-hit states
Eight years into a U.S. program to control damage from feral pigs, the invasive animals are still a multibillion-dollar plague on farmers, wildlife and the environment. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Feral Swine Damage Management Program has received $31.5 million since it began in 2014. But despite the...
16-Year-Old From Minnesota Lands 55-Inch Behemoth On First Muskie Fishing Trip
I can guarantee you this 16-year-old never imagined his first muskie to be this absolute BEAST. Most dudes go their whole life trying to land a monster like this, but for one young fisherman out of Minnesota, it was the first muskie fishing trip of his life. Muskellunge, often referred...
The Best National Parks for Northern Lights Hunting
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Expecting yet another sea of dark skies, I unzipped my tent door—but this time, the scene looked different. My heart rate quickened. Wait, is that a green glow?
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
U.S. Marine Veteran Uses All-Terrain Wheelchair for Special Hunting Opportunity
One U.S. Marine veteran recently got the gift of a lifetime when he got to go hunting. However, it wouldn’t have been possible without an all-terrain wheelchair. While walking out to a deer stand is a relatively easy task for most, for Dan Agen, it was more of a challenge due to a medical issue.
‘It Takes a Village:’ Social Support Proves Crucial for Female and Minority Hunters
All photographs by Aj Williams. On a star-filled, late-October morning, Ada Smith and three fellow hunters zipped up their top layers of hand-me-down camouflage. The small group gathered that day on Smith’s family land in rural Montana for an outdoor sport none of them were brought up with and an event that research had lead them to create: Burnt Fork Ladies Hunting Weekend.
Wisconsin Angler Reels In His 30,000th Smallmouth Bass
One specific angler loves to keep a tally of how many fish they catch, and it’s Wisconsin fisherman Bill Schultz. With that being said, Schultz, who resides in New Berlin, hit a milestone in his fishing career, reeling in his 30,000th smallmouth bass. He told Outdoor News:. “Hitting the...
lootpress.com
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve celebrates two years of National Park status
GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge region has been a part of the National Park System since 1978 after President Jimmy Carter signed a bill into law that was passed by Congress to designate 53-miles of the New River and surrounding land as a National River.
