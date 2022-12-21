Read full article on original website
HOLIDAY CHEER!
Flames take down the Ducks in OT, move back into a playoff spot by going 3-0-1 on pivotal road trip. Rasmus Andersson goes top shelf with a wicked shot to lift the Flames past the Ducks in OT, 3-2 00:34 • December 24, 2022. The sleigh is packed up,...
Canes Unveil Team's Stadium Series Logo
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes unveiled their logo on Friday for the Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series, which takes place on Saturday, Feb. 18 against the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium. The logo showcases the iconic Hurricane crest in a simplistic two-color tonal application. This presentation projects a...
Official Stars Podcast: Holiday greetings from the Podman Rush!
This week Razor and Mike reflect on past teams, celebrate achievements, recognize Wyatt Johnston, and much more. Tis the season for reflection, giving gifts, and the celebration of youth. Reflecting on late December records of past Stars teams. What gift would Razor and Mike ask for to make this current team better? And a celebration of the youngest Dallas Star, Wyatt Johnston. Also, a special message to you the fans, from Mike (and eventually, Razor).
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
2023 World Junior Championship predictions
NHL.com writers pick winner, best player, top Draft prospect other than Bedard. The winner of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship will be from North America, according to three NHL.com writers. NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman, LNH.com staff writer Guillaume Lepage and NHL.com staff writer Mike G. Morreale each...
Wright 'C' for the Country
Kraken's 2022 top draft choice leads favored host nation Team Canada at IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Monday. Two Kraken 2022 second-rounders on Finland roster. When Kraken forward Shane Wright and Team Canada take the ice Monday for a post-Christmas Day date with Czechia, the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will officially kick into high gear. All of Canada will be tracking the tournament that will be played this holiday season in Halifax, NS, and Moncton, NB.
Avalanche Complete Comeback in 3-2 OT Win Over Predators
Colorado completed the comeback as they topped Nashville 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. After trailing 2-0, the Colorado Avalanche completed the comeback to secure two points in a triumphant 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena. Colorado is now 19-11-2 on the season. The Avalanche have now won four-straight games and six of their last seven games.
LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.
LA Kings vs. Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings seek revenge after a loss to Calgary in the season's first meeting. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Hurricanes
Playing their final game before the NHL's leaguewide holiday break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7) are in Raleigh on Friday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6). Game time at the PNC Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is...
Janmark has 2 goals, assist to lift Oilers past Stars, end 3-game skid
DALLAS -- Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid scored to extend his point streak to 14 games, and Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for the Oilers (18-14-2), who ended a three-game skid.
Morrissey enters Norris conversation during stellar season with Jets
Defenseman has NHL career highs in points, assists after pep talk from new coach. Josh Morrissey has a new nickname this season, one that speaks to just how well the Winnipeg Jets defenseman has played: "Norrissey." It's hard not that think it's accurate with the season the 27-year-old is having.
Jets head into three-day break with a loss to Washington
"We have a lot to be proud of going into this break and ready to build off it after Christmas." The holiday break may only be three days, but the Winnipeg Jets need every single one of them. With six regulars out of the line-up, and playing their 13th game...
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2022
Golden Knights try to get second home win in a row against Blues before holiday break. The Vegas Golden Knights (23-11-1) go for two consecutive home wins as they host the St. Louis Blues (16-16-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX...
Homecoming for Mike Matheson
MONTREAL - One perk of being traded to your childhood team is getting to spend Christmas in your childhood home. Mike Matheson has fond memories of spending the holidays in the West Island. Like many kids on Christmas morning, the Pointe-Claire native woke up before the crack of dawn, anxiously...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-15-7) are in Ontario on Thursday to take on Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (20-7-6). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio...
SAY WHAT: 'BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR'
What was said at the rink ahead of tonight's tilt with the Kings. "It's a huge game. We talked in our meeting, it's the biggest game of the year for us right now. They're a good team, especially their top two lines. They've got really good top two lines, a lot of skilled forwards. We've got a big job ahead of us tonight and we've got to come out flying."
MTL@DAL: What you need to know
DALLAS - The Canadiens play their final game before the Christmas break on Friday in Dallas. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. Following games in Arizona and Colorado this week, the Canadiens are in Dallas on Friday with a chance to head home with points from every stop on the first half of their seven-game road trip. The Habs have split a pair of overtime decisions during their current jaunt, besting the Coyotes 3-2 on Monday before falling 2-1 to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vancouver
Kraken create a lot of positives, but pushed to a shootout, fall 6-5 to Canucks. In the final Kraken game before the holiday's pause play, Seattle traveled to Vancouver in search of their first win over their neighbors to the north. The visitors built a multi-goal lead, but their opponent pushed play to extra innings and in the end, a shootout would decide the outcome with the Kraken falling 6-5.
Projected Lineup: Dec. 23 at Vegas
The St. Louis Blues have one more game to play before wrapping up their season-long 10-day, five-game road trip before the holiday break, and that's on Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (9 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). For the second consecutive game, the Blues will...
