WIFR
Roscoe leaders brace residents for garbage pickup rate hike
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting January 1, 2023, waste hauling fees will increase for Roscoe residents. The five-year agreement with Waste Management will cost residents $25.50 each month for weekly trash pick-up including one bulk item per household, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and seasonal yard waste removal. Village leaders say Waste...
‘We failed’: Monroe School District apologizes to voters for misleading referendum communication
MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe School District apologized to taxpayers in a two-page letter they shared with News 3 Investigates on Friday, after weeks of complaints about an $88 million school referendum that passed in November that drove up property tax bills far more than had been advertised before the election. On Thursday, News 3 Investigates reported how residents had...
starvedrock.media
Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate
This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
Whiteside County Highway Dept. prepares for winter storm
MORRISON, Illinois — With severe winter weather approaching, Whiteside County Public Works is mapping out its plan to stay ahead of the snow. The Whiteside County Highway Department has 12 maintenance workers ready plow and salt the roads, as well as repair vehicle damage. Despite the smaller staff, Whiteside County Engineer Russ Renner said they're ready to go.
starvedrock.media
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
Central Illinois Proud
Stark County grid struggling, 2000 left in darkness
STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Winter weather is starting to take its toll on Stark County as 64% of the population is without power. According to WMBD’s power outage tracker, approximately 2,000 people in Stark County currently have no power. It is not known at this time when it will be fixed.
LIST: Winter snow emergencies declared for Rockford region
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow emergencies have been issued for multiple communities in the Stateline area that are under a Winter Storm Warning. As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at […]
WIFR
At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
Someone dropped two gold coins into Rockford Salvation Army kettle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone secretly deposited two gold coins into a Salvation Army kettle in Rockford. Each year at Christmastime, Salvation Army volunteers stand in the vestibules of local stores as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for the homeless. “The two ¼-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins were dropped into […]
Belvidere Assembly Plant to Close Indefinitely, Affecting Hundreds of Workers
After over 60+ years, the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be closing its doors indefinitely on February 28th, 2023, leaving hundreds of employees without jobs. This news has come as a shock to many, as the plant has been a staple in the area for decades. The plant is currently owned by Stellantis, responsible for the production of the Jeep Cherokee.
MyStateline.com
Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport
Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
Don’t let the freezing temperatures break your house’s pipes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home’s pipes in danger. “It’s better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it’s not going to be a small bill,” said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating. There […]
wastetodaymagazine.com
Republic Services acquires Moring Disposal
Phoenix-based Republic Services has acquired Moring Disposal Inc., which is a solid waste disposal services company based in Forreston, Illinois. According to a Republic Services spokesperson, the acquisition closed Dec. 16. According to Moring Disposal’s website, the company was founded in 1977 by Larry Moring. The company’s website says it...
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Animal Control Reminds Dog Owners You Could be in Trouble if You Leave Your Dog Outside in this Weather
The Lee County Animal Control would like dog owners to please keep your pets in mind during this weather event. According to County Ordinance 5-1-17(C)(xv) No dog may be tethered in the case of extreme weather conditions, including when a heat advisory, a wind chill warning or tornado warning has been issued by local, state, or national authority.
Woman found dead in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was found dead in a house fire in the 3600 block of Huffman Road on Christmas Eve. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Officer, the fire happened around 9:20 a.m. Firefighters with the Rockford Fire Department said smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the home […]
I-80 bridge westbound reopens after crash
UPDATE: Westbound traffic is being allowed to pass the scene of the crash as crews continue to clean up debris. Alternate routes are still recommended. EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are working in the dangerous cold to clear the scene of a crash on the Interstate 80 bridge near South Cody Road. Lanes westbound have been closed […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal Files: Possible Rockford Mothman Sighting Near the Airport in early 2022
I read some of your posts on facebook about the Rockford Mothman. In (edited 2022) my friend and I were driving along the airport and had our own terrifying experience!. I recall it being around 11 pm and we were driving along the side of the airport. (Edit: South side)
nrgmediadixon.com
Most Authorities in the Sauk Valley Recommend You Just Stay Home for the Next Couple of Days, But if you Must Go Out, Protect Yourself
Winter is making its appearance for this year with a might roar. The weather is forecast to be vicious and could even be deadly. The Illinois State Police advises that any type of trip should be postponed and you should just stay indoors. Director of the Lee County Emergency Management, Kevin Lalley echo’s that advice.
Belvidere Schools starting winter break early
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to the incoming winter storm, Belvidere School District 100 will be starting its winter break a little early. The district tweeted the news around 8 p.m. Wednesday, saying that “in order to ensure student and staff safety we will be closing all D100 schools tomorrow, Thursday, December 22nd, due to […]
