Rock Falls, IL

WIFR

Roscoe leaders brace residents for garbage pickup rate hike

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting January 1, 2023, waste hauling fees will increase for Roscoe residents. The five-year agreement with Waste Management will cost residents $25.50 each month for weekly trash pick-up including one bulk item per household, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and seasonal yard waste removal. Village leaders say Waste...
ROSCOE, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We failed’: Monroe School District apologizes to voters for misleading referendum communication

MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe School District apologized to taxpayers in a two-page letter they shared with News 3 Investigates on Friday, after weeks of complaints about an $88 million school referendum that passed in November that drove up property tax bills far more than had been advertised before the election. On Thursday, News 3 Investigates reported how residents had...
MONROE, WI
starvedrock.media

Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate

This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
OTTAWA, IL
WQAD

Whiteside County Highway Dept. prepares for winter storm

MORRISON, Illinois — With severe winter weather approaching, Whiteside County Public Works is mapping out its plan to stay ahead of the snow. The Whiteside County Highway Department has 12 maintenance workers ready plow and salt the roads, as well as repair vehicle damage. Despite the smaller staff, Whiteside County Engineer Russ Renner said they're ready to go.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives

Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Stark County grid struggling, 2000 left in darkness

STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Winter weather is starting to take its toll on Stark County as 64% of the population is without power. According to WMBD’s power outage tracker, approximately 2,000 people in Stark County currently have no power. It is not known at this time when it will be fixed.
WIFR

At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport

Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
FREEPORT, IL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Republic Services acquires Moring Disposal

Phoenix-based Republic Services has acquired Moring Disposal Inc., which is a solid waste disposal services company based in Forreston, Illinois. According to a Republic Services spokesperson, the acquisition closed Dec. 16. According to Moring Disposal’s website, the company was founded in 1977 by Larry Moring. The company’s website says it...
FORRESTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman found dead in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was found dead in a house fire in the 3600 block of Huffman Road on Christmas Eve. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Officer, the fire happened around 9:20 a.m. Firefighters with the Rockford Fire Department said smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the home […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

I-80 bridge westbound reopens after crash

UPDATE: Westbound traffic is being allowed to pass the scene of the crash as crews continue to clean up debris. Alternate routes are still recommended. EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are working in the dangerous cold to clear the scene of a crash on the Interstate 80 bridge near South Cody Road. Lanes westbound have been closed […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Most Authorities in the Sauk Valley Recommend You Just Stay Home for the Next Couple of Days, But if you Must Go Out, Protect Yourself

Winter is making its appearance for this year with a might roar. The weather is forecast to be vicious and could even be deadly. The Illinois State Police advises that any type of trip should be postponed and you should just stay indoors. Director of the Lee County Emergency Management, Kevin Lalley echo’s that advice.
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere Schools starting winter break early

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to the incoming winter storm, Belvidere School District 100 will be starting its winter break a little early. The district tweeted the news around 8 p.m. Wednesday, saying that “in order to ensure student and staff safety we will be closing all D100 schools tomorrow, Thursday, December 22nd, due to […]
BELVIDERE, IL

