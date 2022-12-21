On-duty collection agent shoots man after dispute on the subway in Brooklyn, sources say

A man was shot by an on-duty collection agent after a dispute on the subway, sources say.

The collection agent was on the job, alongside his partner, removing money from a machine at the Atlantic Ave - Barclays Center station.

Sources say the two then boarded an R train and were headed to Union St. to continue their route when they realized they were being followed by a man.

The on-duty collection agent and the man then reportedly got into a verbal argument aboard the R train when the man was shot on the mezzanine of the Union Street R train stop in Park Slope just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The MTA worker remained on the scene.

The weapon used in the shooting is now in the possession of the NYPD. The on-duty collection agent can legally carry a weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.

