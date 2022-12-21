ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

Dennis Jacobs
3d ago

I went in that building a few months ago just out of curiosity and left out right away because it was so Gross in their I feel bad that guy couldn't figure out a better place to hunker down I couldn't imagine spending the last moments of my life in a place like that

wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Man Reported as Missing

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police are helping a family locate their missing father. 60-Year-old Edkra Barnes was reported missing by his daughter on December 22, 2022. The daughter told authorities that her father took her vehicle around 7:30 in the evening to run an errand, but never returned. Barnes was last...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Look Who WGNS News Spotted!

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Bulletin, WGNS News crews spotted a celebrity doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Just thought that you would like to be the "first" to know.
WSMV

Woman saved from Centerville house fire

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was taken to a Nashville hospital after being found inside a home that had caught fire near downtown Centerville, the Centerville Fire Department reported. Crews were called to the home on Barnwell Avenue for a reported structure fire just before 11 a.m. On arrival,...
CENTERVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD: Murfreesboro Roads have Black Ice in Spots

(MURFREESBORO, TN) MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. One driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. Thankfully, he was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Teens charged in connection to I-24 fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested two teenagers in connection to a Halloween night fatal shooting on Interstate 24. The two 17-year-olds from Clarksville were both charged with first-degree murder. They have not yet been identified. TBI says investigators determined the teens were involved in...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Grinch steals toys in Dickson County

Thousands of dollars in toys stolen in Dickson County. Just a few days before Christmas, gifts were all set to be given to families in need. Instead, they were stolen in downtown Dickson. Salvation Army bell ringing ends early. The Salvation Army's bell ringing season is ending early due to...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Fire destroys Old Madisonville Road home

Fire destroyed a home Friday morning on Old Madisonville Road. The call of fire at 5724 Old Madisonville came out just after 6 a.m. and firefighters from Crofton and Westside found the home fully engulfed in flames. Emergency personnel say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the...
CROFTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire

A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

