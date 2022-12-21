Notable WWE News From Tuesday: Jim Duggan detains an intruder; Lacey Evans’ controversial social media posts

In speaking with These Urban Times, WWE Superstar Big E revealed his favorite pro wrestling gimmick is Sting’s Crow character. “My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he’s still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he’s still doing it. He’s going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold.”

