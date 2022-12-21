Notable WWE News From Tuesday: Jim Duggan detains an intruder; Lacey Evans’ controversial social media posts

Read full article on original website
WWE Superstar receives six stitches following match on SmackDown
WWE Superstar Ricochet posted to Twitter, photos of a gash on the back of his head that required six stitches, following the Miracle on 34th Street Fight during Friday night’s taped episode of SmackDown. Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman in the match, defeating the Imperium. WWE SmackDown Results –...
Backstage news and identity of third member of new AEW faction
Fightful Select is reporting the third man in Swerve Strickland’s new faction Mogul Affiliates is 6-foot-4, 30 year old former baseball player Granden Goetzman, who went by the name of “Human Bazooka” while he played baseball. Strickland’s new faction attacked Keith Lee during a segment on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite.
WWE Superstar Big E reveals his favorite pro wrestling gimmick
In speaking with These Urban Times, WWE Superstar Big E revealed his favorite pro wrestling gimmick is Sting’s Crow character. “My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he’s still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he’s still doing it. He’s going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold.”
Fighters react to Stephan Bonnar’s sudden death at 45: 'Changed the landscape of the sport'
Several fighters and UFC personalities reacted to the death of former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar, who unexpectedly passed away this week for an undisclosed reason.
