thefastmode.com
Sacyr Selects Telefónica Tech for Management of its Public Cloud with Three Hyperscalers
Sacyr has entrusted Telefónica Tech with the management of its public cloud contracts with the three hyperscalers (Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure) for the next three years, thus becoming its unified provider for all of them. Telefónica Tech will play an important role in the digitalization...
thefastmode.com
Iridium Intros its Next Gen Satellite IoT Data Service
Iridium Communications announced the service introduction of Iridium Messaging TransportSM (IMTSM), a two-way cloud-native networked data service optimized for use over Iridium Certus® and designed to make it easier to add satellite connections to existing or new IoT solutions. IMT provides an IP data transport service unique to the...
