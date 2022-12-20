Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive
The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
bransontrilakesnews.com
JATC hosts 13th Annual Santa’s Gift House
Two hundred and seventy children from Taney County were given the opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts for loved ones. The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County recently held two days of events for their 13th Annual Santa’s Gift House. The first event took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Family Life Center of Branson United Methodist Church and the second shopping day took place on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Bradleyville Elementary School.
